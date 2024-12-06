Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt learned up close and personal from one of the greatest defensive players ever in his older brother, J.J. Watt. The younger Watt, who is a little over five years younger than his older brother, was able to witness the five-time Pro Bowler establish himself as the greatest pass rusher of his generation, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards over his first five seasons.

Although the two are extremely competitive siblings, T.J. acknowledges the positive influence his older brothers, J.J. and Derek, have had over his own career, which has resulted in six Pro Bowl appearances over his first seven seasons.

“It's no secret that I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for JJ and Derek and just having the true blueprint of what it takes to be an NFL football player and how to handle yourself, not only on the football field, but off the field as well,” says Watt in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his partnership with Peloton. “Nobody gets that kind of backstage access like I've had my whole life and everybody sees all of the highlight plays, but I was able to see the work and what goes into it.”

Watt mentions J.J.'s prime years with the Houston Texans while he was playing college ball with the Wisconsin Badgers as key years in his development as a football player.

“I remember the early days of going down to Houston if I had some off time and he always allowed me to be able to be around and tour the facility, or let me hang in on a workout with him,” says Watt. “I don't know if everybody let their little brother have that complete access with me being five or six years younger than him, so I definitely wouldn't be here without him and his guidance throughout this whole process.”

Steelers' TJ Watt a DPOY contender

The 30-year-old Watt is currently in the prime of his career and is the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season. The Steelers veteran is off to a sensational start with 9.5 sacks and five forced fumbles, leading the NFL in the latter category.

Watt previously won the Defensive Player of the Year award during the 2021 season when he tied an NFL record with 22.5 sacks. However, he finished as a runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year voting to Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett last season, despite besting him in just about every major statistical category. He's also finished as a runner-up finalist on two other occasions.

Although Watt is well aware that he's a favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, his goal remains winning a playoff game for the first time in his career. Despite advancing to the playoffs on four different occasions since entering the NFL in 2017, Watt has yet to win a playoff game.

The 9-3 Steelers will look to ensure they have the best chance possible at doing so as they look to avenge their loss to the Browns from Week 12 when they host their division rivals at Acrisure Stadium.