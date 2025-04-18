Folks around the NFL are debating the wisdom of the San Francisco 49ers trading either Brandon Aiyuk or dealing quarterback Brock Purdy. That could weigh heavily on what they do in the draft. And here is the San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL mock draft.

Slotted at No. 11 in the first round, the 49ers have options for their first pick. They can stand pat at get help at one of their positions of need on the offensive line (guard, tackle) or go defense at tackle or cornerback.

Or the 49ers could decide to trade up and take a home-run swing at a higher-value player. The 49ers have 11 picks in the draft, giving them room to maneuver.

In this format, the ESPN mock draft simulator carries the water for 31 teams while we sit in the 49ers’ general manager chair. Off we go.

Round 1: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

The 49ers read the tea leaves and jumped up four spots to grab the talented wideout. It cost a few spots in the third round. But their extra picks made it palatable.

Now the 49ers have the option of trading Brandon Aiyuk to solidify weaknesses on defense created by free-agency losses.

McMillan brings a big body and a lot of promise to the team. He’s 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds with elite traits, according to nytimes.com.

“Showing off his volleyball and basketball background, McMillan shines at the catch point and uses his Gumby-like body-adjustment skills to frame the football with his hands, regardless of the placement or action required,” Dan eBrugler wrote. “With heavy helpings of slants, hitches, and go routes on tape, he is at his best when he can stretch out his stride. He has the feet of a smaller athlete but will need time to expand his route tree and pacing to avoid giving away subtle hints that savvy NFL corners will notice.

“Overall, McMillan is only average in the speed and separation categories, but he is a long and limber athlete with exceptional tracking and ball-winning instincts. He fits the Tee Higgins mold as a unique playmaker, because of his size and catch-point skills.”

McMillan may be better than he advertised in 2024, according to an AFC scouting director via nfl.com.

“He got hurt in the spring, and I don’t know that he ever made it back to 100 percent,” the director said. “The 2023 tape gives you a better idea of who he is.”

Round 2: DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

The 49ers upgraded their offense in Round 1, and now they fill a key need on defense with the 6-4, 297-pound beast, who is rated as an eventual plus starter, according to nfl.com.

“Sanders is a powerful roadblock with heavy hands and a strong core,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He rarely touches the ground. Despite a lack of knee bend, he usually gives better than he gets, and blockers have a hard time keeping him sealed. He punches and locks out quickly with a twitchy shed to tackle a gap over.

“His rush features average first-step quickness, but sudden hand swipes and play-through power in his lower half open pathways to the pocket. Sanders' blend of power and pressure should put him on the board for both odd- and even-front defenses as a potential three-down solution.”

This is a great fit for what the 49ers need on defense.

Round 3: DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Doubling down at a position of need, the 49ers grabbed a potential sleeper. Robinson has been described as player who will force opponents to match his physical play, or he will beat them. His stout 6-5, 288-pound frame is built for the trenches.

Round 4: CB Upton Stout, W. Kentucky (113) and RB Cam Skattebo (114), and C Seth McLaughlin (138)

Going with pure need here, the 49ers pass up some interesting running backs. This pick is based on Stout’s willingness to get things done in the slot. He can fit the 49ers needs, according to nfl.com.

“Stout has the twitch and athleticism to project inside,” Zierlein wrote. “What he lacks in length, he makes up for with his competitiveness. Stout’s physical profile (5-8, 181) could hurt his draft standing, but the determination and athleticism will be hard to ignore.

With their second pick, the 49ers added a change of pace to Christian McCaffrey. At this point in the draft, it’s hard to pass on Skattebo, who projects as the most physical runner in the 2025 class.

The 49ers needed to address their interior offensive line, and McLaughlin gives them a depth piece if not more. He’s highly intelligent and adds grittiness. A lack of length and range are the issues that pushed him this far into the draft.

Round 5: Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M (147) and CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech (132)

Vinson has great size at 6-7 and 314 pounds. He’s more of a project and will need time to make that frame become more of an asset in the league. He’s not NFL ready, but could be a bonus within a couple of years.

The 49ers had to make a move for Vinson with tackles coming off the board. Fortunately, Strong remained in play, and they snapped him up. Strong could be the best sleeper in this draft for the 49ers and may start down the road, according to an NFC scouting director via nfl.com.

“I thought the 2023 tape was a lot better or at least a lot more consistent,” the director said. “But he’s a quality player, a future starter.”

Round 7: C Jonah Monheim, USC (227), LB Cody Lindenburg, Minnesota (249), and DT Jay Toia, UCLA

The 49ers rounded out their draft with a trio of reach picks that all NFL teams make at this point. None of these players figures to be in the mix for the 2025 campaign.