Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers have yet to come to an agreement on a contract extension, which has led to speculation that the former ‘Mr. Irrelevant' could be traded instead.

Although team general manager John Lynch and owner Jed York appear willing to sign Purdy to what will surely be a lucrative, long-term deal, they have not done so yet. And with the NFL Draft quickly approaching, one 49ers reporter floated the possibility of the team trading Purdy on draft night.

“Purdy's agent seems to think his client is worth $60 million per season simply because that's what the Cowboys pay Dak Prescott,” 49ers on SI's Grant Cohn said. “The 49ers probably are willing to pay him $50 million per season, but $60 million per could be too much.

“If Purdy and his agent refuse to budge, the 49ers could give them permission to seek a trade. And the Tennessee Titans just might be interested.”

Cohn suggested the Titans draft Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 1 overall pick and trade for Purdy, who would then get a big extension in Tennessee. The Titans have been linked to Miami quarterback Cam Ward for much of the draft process because of a glaring team need.

In Cohn's hypothetical, the Titans, in exchange for Purdy, would trade a 2025 first-round pick (which they would need to acquire if they draft Carter first overall) and a 2026 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder depending on the Titans and Purdy's success. San Francisco would then either draft a quarterback like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or sign or trade for a veteran like Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, or Mac Jones.

It would seem unlikely that any of that would happen, though. While the 49ers are probably hesitant to give Purdy one of the biggest contracts in NFL history, they are not in a great position to let a 25-year-old quarterback who led them to a Super Bowl just over a year ago walk.

Purdy's true value has been the subject of much debate over the past few years. After being selected with the last pick in the 2022 draft, Purdy shockingly had success when he was forced to become the 49ers' starter as a rookie. He and San Francisco made it to the NFC Championship, but early into the game, he tore his UCL, knocking him out of the game and dooming the 49ers.

The following year, Purdy was named the starting quarterback before the season, and he excelled in the role. He led the NFL in passer rating and helped the Niners win 12 games, the NFC West, and reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2020.

If Purdy and the 49ers can't come to a deal before this summer, it would not be a surprise if he holds in or out, much like teammates Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk did last season.