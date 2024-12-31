Going into Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions, the San Francisco 49ers, specifically their defense, received a slew of unfortunate injury updates, per Adam Schefter on X.

“49ers inactives tonight: QB Brandon Allen, DL Khalil Davis, LB Dre Greenlaw, OL Spencer Burford, DL Robert Beal Jr., CB Charvarius Ward, RB Israel Abanikanda”

Of Monday night's inactive for the 49ers, the two biggest losses are Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward, as the Lions' offense has been one of the toughest to stop all season.

Greenlaw entered Week 17 with a calf injury, forcing him to miss the entire week of practice.

Along with Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward is inactive for Monday night's matchup after making four straight appearances from Week 13 to 16.

Ward's designation is considered “Not injury Related – Personal Matter,” making his return unknown, as he was set to miss this game due to the birth of his son.

As the 49ers look to close their disastrous 2024 season on a high note, they'll be facing off against one of the top teams in the league without two key defenders.

Although the Lions have a laundry list of injuries themselves, the 49ers aren't the healthiest team in the league either.

And as the highest-scoring offense in the league (32.9 points per game), the Lions could have a relatively easy outing against the battered and bruised 49ers' defense.

After losing Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason, the 49ers' rushing attack looked questionable, as Isaac Guerendo's game status was uncertain for most of the week. However, with Guerendo active for Monday Night Football, their offense will at least have a competent rushing attack.

But, without Greenlaw and Ward on defense, it could be a long game for the 49ers on Monday night.

Considering the 49ers have no chance of making the playoffs, regardless of the outcome of this matchup, the rest of their season is all about preparing for the upcoming offseason and the following 2025 campaign.