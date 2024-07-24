Everyone knows that Kyle Shanahan previously had his sights on Tom Brady, but the San Francisco 49ers head coach was also hoping to lure the other face of the New England Patriots' dynasty to the Bay Area.

While talking to sports writer Tim Kawakami on The TK Show, Shanahan expressed how surprised he was that Bill Belichick did not land a coaching job in the offseason. The dismay turned to intrigue, as the reigning NFC champion sought to make him a member of the Niners.

He offered the legendary HC “any role he wanted” with the team, including the defensive coordinator position, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Obviously, Belichick did not accept the proposal. But he probably appreciates the ardent support he is receiving from one of the top coaches in the NFL today. The fact that Shanahan would willingly share the sidelines with the all-time great after the 28-3 debacle in Super Bowl 51 shows just how much respect he has for him, not to mention his remarkable resolve.

“I did. I threw it out to him,” Shanahan told Kawakami, via The Boston Globe's Ben Volin. “He loves football so much that you never know. … I threw it all out to him, like whatever he’d want to do. I was like, would you be interested? He was very nice and appreciative but he politely turned me down. … I’m sure he’s going to be back in the league next year. I could be going against him, it could be in the NFC West. … I mean he’s the best, and I just like talking to him.”

Will Bill Belichick return with a vengeance?

Considering that Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the biggest obstacle standing between the 49ers and a championship, it makes perfect sense for Shanahan to try to recruit arguably the greatest defensive mind the game has ever known. Belichick has other plans, though, before he presumably returns to the daily grind.

The six-time Super Bowl champion (also won two as a DC with the New York Giants) will be on “Inside the NFL” for the 2024-25 season but is expected to be a hot commodity when coaching vacancies are filled next year. Kyle Shanahan cannot comprehend how he is even available now.

Although Niners fans will daydream about the damage a Shanahan-Belichick tandem could inflict on the rest of the league, these two men are clearly more likely to collide in the near future than they are to join forces.