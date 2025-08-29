Injuries and ineffectiveness in the San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver room created a path for Jauan Jennings to become the team’s top wideout last season. And after his 77-catch, 975-yard, six-touchdown performance he’s looking for a raise. However, the 49ers are not eager to extend Jennings.

San Francisco just extended the receiver in 2024, signing him to a two-year, $15.39 million contract. However, Jennings feels he outperformed the deal that makes him the 44th-highest paid wideout in football this season, per Spotrac.

Unfortunately, the two sides are reportedly not close on terms for a new contract, according to NBC Sports. Jennings’ asking price is “above [$20 million per year]” per Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard. “And maybe a lot above [$20 million] a year, to put him in the top 20 or so of receivers, in that realm.”

Jauan Jennings seeks pay bump from 49ers after career year

The 49ers are looking to bounce back from last season’s disappointing 6-11 finish. But the team faces an uphill battle. A brutal offseason decimated San Francisco’s defense as numerous key contributors left in free agency. And despite All-World running back Christian McCaffrey’s healthy return, the 49ers’ offense could be in trouble as well.

Brandon Aiyuk will miss at least the first four games of the season. The NFL’s ninth-highest paid WR was moved to the PUP list as he recovers from a devastating knee injury suffered in 2024. And new addition Demarcus Robinson is suspended for the first three games of 2025 following a DUI arrest last November.

Even depth pieces like Trent Taylor and Jacob Cowing are not options for playing time as both have been placed on the IR. Taylor is out for the season and Cowing will miss at least a month of action.

That leaves the 49ers’ banged up receiver corps pretty thin. Only second-year starter Ricky Pearsall, veteran journeyman Russell Gage, Kansas City Chiefs' bust Skyy Moore and Jennings are available to carry the load.

Last season, Jennings stepped up in the wake of Aiyuk’s season-ending ACL/MCL tear in Week 7 and a down year from Deebo Samuel. Jennings was poised to record the first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2025. However, he fell just 25 yards short after getting ejected during Week 18’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers are uninterested in setting a precedent of yearly contract renegotiations based on performance, per NBC Sports. But once again the team finds itself relying on Jennings, at least early in the campaign.