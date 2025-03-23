While the San Francisco 49ers delve into the extending quarterback Brock Purdy, there could be a hang-up on the contract details. Some insiders — including Dianna Russini — believe Purdy will make between $55 and $60 million annually. However, Peter Schrager thinks Purdy's agent will keep contract expectations realistic. But there's — allegedly — a third option for the 49ers: Trade Brock Purdy and sign Aaron Rodgers, per Grant Cohn.

“But if he threatens to hold out unless the 49ers pay him nearly $60 million per season, should they pay him,” Cohn questioned. “Or, should they trade him and sign Aaron Rodgers instead?”

There's a debate on whether Purdy is a good quarterback or if he's just surrounded by a strong supporting cast. However, both could be true. Purdy could be a good quarterback, and a talented supporting cast surrounded him.

Does that make him worth $60 million per season? That's where it gets dicey.

However, not wanting to pay Purdy league-topping money doesn't just mean Rodgers is the next best choice. When paying average-to-above-average quarterbacks top-of-the-line money, it gets tougher to justify it across the board. Other positions need parts of the salary cap allocated for them, so when a quarterback gets overpaid significantly, it impacts the entire roster.

Because, if the 49ers were to sign Purdy to a contract worth $60 million per year, that's a lot of trust in a player who hasn't completely proven they're worth that.

With that, what would a trade look like for Purdy? Well, Cohn had a potential trade that might just make sense.

Would 49ers trade Brock Purdy to Giants for No. 3 NFL Draft pick?

In a different article by Cohn, he pitched the idea of a possible trade between the 49ers and New York Giants, having Purdy join Brian Dabboll in East Rutherford.

The proposition had the 49ers sending Purdy and pick No. 11 to the Giants for pick No. 3. In theory, it gives the Giants the quarterback they need and allows the 49ers to commit to rebuilding.

Even though the Giants signed Jameis Winston in free agency, that's not to say they're tied to him as the starter in 2025.

However, one part of this issue is that the Giants can draft a Purdy-like quarterback with the No. 3 pick in Shedeur Sanders — if they feel he's worthy of a top-5 pick.

There appears to be a wide range of possibilities for Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, but if the Giants feel he could be their franchise quarterback, it seems like a trade that would only really benefit the 49ers. Why pay Purdy $60 million per year if the Giants think they can get a player as good as him with the No. 3 pick and pay him a rookie salary?

Another problem is that the 49ers really weren't as bad as their 6-11 record in 2024 indicated. They might not be seen as the top team in the NFC like they were a few years back, but that doesn't mean it's time to blow up the ship.

However, if the 49ers think it's time to move on from Purdy, there are — apparently — options out there for them, including reuniting Aaron Rodgers to his home state of California.