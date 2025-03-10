The Seattle Seahawks will look so much different in the 2025 NFL season than the team it had in the 2024 campaign. For one, quarterback Geno Smith is now with the Las Vegas Raiders after the Seahawks decided to send him to the AFC West division club in exchange for a third-round pick (92nd overall) in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Also gone in Seattle are wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf; Lockett was released while Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 NFL draft second-round (52nd overall).

Lockett sends a message for Geno Smith amid huge changes in Seattle

It will take time before Seahawks fans get used to the reality that those three players are no longer in Seattle. The same can be said about Lockett, who sent a heartfelt message to Smith, who had a career renaissance when he signed with the Seahawks in 2022.

“My dawg!!! Keep being great bro!!!” Lockett wrote in a message for Smith that he shared via his official Instagram account.

Smith, 34, had signed multiple short-term contracts with the Seahawks before he had a career-reviving season with the team in 2022.

As the starting quarterback successor to Russell Wilson, Smith passed for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while leading the entire NFL with a 69.8 percent completion rate through 17 games (all starts).

His performance that season earned him the Comeback Player of the Year from the Pro Football Writers of America and the Associated Press, which also gave him the Most Improved Player award. Geno Smith even earned two Pro Bowl nods during his time with the Seahawks. He had never been a Pro Bowler before his time in Seattle.

Lockett leaves the Seahawks as a franchise legend

Meanwhile, Lockett will have to look for another place to continue his football career after getting released by the Seahawks ahead of the NFL free agency. He has not played for another team outside of the Seahawks so far in his time in the NFL.

Lockett was a third-round pick by Seattle in the 2015 NFL draft, immediately becoming a surprise in his rookie campaign when he racked up 664 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 51 receptions and 69 targets on his way to earning a Pro Bowl selection. The 32-year-old former Kansas State Wildcats wideout has become a franchise legend, as evidenced by the fact that he is second all-time in Seattle history in the following categories: receptions (661), receiving yards (8,564) and touchdown receptions (61).

Additionally, Lockett is third all-time in Seahawks history in games played with 161.