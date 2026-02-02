The Seattle Seahawks enter Super Bowl LX as slight favorites, with Vegas installing the New England Patriots as 4.5-point underdogs. But make no mistake: This game could go either way.

Both teams have nine wins this season by double digits. Both the Seahawks and Patriots allowed 17 points per game, converted on 41% of their third downs, and averaged exactly 5.9 yards per play. Their resumes are far more similar than most people realize.

The Patriots are likely being overlooked because of their historically easy schedule. But this team is battle-tested, having beaten three of the five best defenses in the NFL during its playoff run.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks possess particular matchup advantages they must leverage. One of them is special teams, which is where you will find Seattle's biggest X-factor in Super Bowl LX.

Seahawks' WR/KR Rashid Shaheed

It is not a coincidence that from the moment the Seahawks traded for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, the team has played at another level.

There are several reasons for it.

The most obvious is, of course, the fact that Sam Darnold now has another legitimate threat in the passing game. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a monstrous season at wideout. He led the NFL with over 1,700 receiving yards. But Cooper Kupp, as the No. 2 receiver, just wasn't cutting it.

The former Pro Bowler has lost a step as he has aged. Kupp is still a solid possession receiver, but not much else at this point in his career.

Shaheed is explosive and he takes the top off of defenses. That point cannot be overstated.

Article Continues Below

The Patriots possess one of the best cover corners in the league in Christian Gonzalez. New England may ask him to shadow JSN all game. But more likely, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will take a page from Bill Belichick's book (whom he played for and won 3 Super Bowls with). I expect New England to double Smith-Njigba on nearly every play with Carlton Davis and a safety.

That would put Gonzalez on either Kupp or Shaheed. But the Patriots' Pro Bowl CB has shown kinks in his armor this year, particularly on deep throws. So Shaheed's value will be immense in this game as JSN's production is limited.

Seattle's Special Teams Edge

Shaheed is not only a threat in the passing game but might be the most explosive kick returner in the NFL.

Shaheed ran the opening kickoff back vs. the San Francisco 49ers for a touchdown. That essentially won the Divisional Round matchup as San Fran only scored six points. But that was not just lightning in a bottle.

His punt return for a touchdown vs. the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season might have been the biggest play of the Seahawks' year.

New England's special teams rank near the middle of the league. Seattle boasts one of the best units in the NFL, led by Shaheed and punter Michael Dickson. Look for the Seahawks to exploit this advantage, with Shaheed playing a big part.