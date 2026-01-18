The Seattle Seahawks didn’t just beat the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, they overwhelmed them, and Ernest Jones IV was at the heart of it all. In a 41-6 NFC Divisional Round rout at Lumen Field, Jones delivered the kind of performance that defines playoff football and cements leadership reputations.

During the post-game press conference, veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence summed up Jones’ importance to the team with an emphatic endorsement.

“He's our captain. He holds us together and makes sure we're all of us are in the right place. He's a dawg and he gets the ball for us so shoutout to EJ man, let's keep it going,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence’s comments came in the aftermath of a night where Jones seemed to be everywhere. The second-team All-Pro linebacker forced two massive turnovers, stripping tight end Jake Tonges early in the first quarter and later intercepting Brock Purdy in the third. Both plays crushed any hope of a San Francisco comeback and reinforced Jones’ role as the tone-setter in the middle of Seattle’s defense.

Ernest Jones picks off Purdy! SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/WqVeUM3y9g — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

Article Continues Below

The forced fumble on Tonges came after the 49ers were already reeling from a disastrous start that included Rashid Shaheed’s opening kickoff return touchdown and a turnover on downs. Jones’ strip, recovered by Julian Love, set up Sam Darnold’s touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, pushing Seattle’s lead to 17-0 and effectively breaking the game open.

Later, with Seattle already firmly in control, Jones struck again. His interception of Purdy in the third quarter served as the death knell, leading to yet another Kenneth Walker III touchdown and stretching the margin to 34-6. San Francisco managed just three field goals across its last two meetings with Seattle, a testament to how suffocating the Seahawks’ defense has become.

Jones’ impact went beyond the box score. He was the organizer, the enforcer, and the emotional engine of a unit that held the 49ers scoreless in the second half and repeatedly forced them into desperate fourth-down situations.

As Seattle now prepares to host the NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field, a venue that has historically sent the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, Jones’ leadership looms large. If the Seahawks are going to finish this postseason run, it will likely be with their captain continuing to set the standard in the biggest moments.