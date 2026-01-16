The Seattle Seahawks are about to embark on a playoff journey that they are hoping will last longer than just a game.

After a bye in the first wild card round, Sam Darnold and company will be taking on the banged-up but still dangerous San Francisco 49ers this coming Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle, and they are going to need all hands on deck to take care of business.

Left tackle Charles Cross can be expected to be among those in the trenches for that contest, as he just got upgraded to a full participant in the Seahawks' practice on Thursday, according to Seattle's latest official injury report.

Cross practiced in full on Tuesday before logging a limited practice on Wednesday because of hamstring and knee issues. However, he did not have any practice restrictions on Thursday, indicating that he's a full go for the highly anticipated matchup against the Niners.

Cross's presence is highly valued by Seattle, as he's been among the team's top offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL season. Pro Football Focus has a 73.2 overall grade this season for the 25-year-old Cross. His pass blocking grade is at 76.9, 19th best among 89 tackles. He isn't too shabby either in run blocking, based on his 66.7 grade in that department.

Cross played in 14 games in the 2025 NFL regular season, and one of the games he missed was Week 18's 13-3 win against the 49ers. He saw action in Seattle's Week 1 17-13 home loss to the 49ers when Darnold passed for 150 yards with zero touchdowns while getting sacked just once and throwing zero interceptions.