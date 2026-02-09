The celebration has started for the Seattle Seahawks following their dominant 29-13 win at Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday night.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba did not have an explosive overall performance in the big game, but that did not matter when it was all said and done, as the Seahawks came away with the win.

Just like everyone on the Seahawks team, Smith-Njigba is on top of the world after winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“Super Bowl champs! Best in the world, they can't take it from us. Ring me,” the former Ohio State Buckeyes star wideout said.

The 23-year-old Smith-Njigba won a Super Bowl within just his first three seasons in the pros, as he capped his stellar 2025 campaign with a ring despite a subpar showing in Santa Clara.

Against the Pats, he garnered only 27 receiving yards on four catches and 10 targets, as Seattle's defense and rushing attack took care of most of the business. Smith-Njigba could have added to his totals if he had not missed some action in the second half, where he briefly left the contest amid an injury scare.

In the 2025 regular season, he posted a career high of 1,793 receiving yards to go along with 10 touchdowns on 119 catches and 163 targets.

Running back Kenneth Walker III won the Super Bowl MVP honor after gashing New England's defense for 135 rushing yards on 27 carries, while wide receiver Cooper Kupp won his second Super Bowl after pacing Seattle with 61 receiving yards on six receptions and 12 targets.

Defensively, Seattle held the Pats to only 6-of-15 on third downs and recorded three takeaways, while sacking New England quarterback Drake Maye six times for a loss of 43 yards.