On Saturday evening, the Seattle Seahawks punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a dominant home win over what was left of the San Francisco 49ers. Sam Darnold didn't have to do a whole lot in this game, finishing the contest with just 124 passing yards and a touchdown, but he didn't need to, as the Seahawks ended up winning the game by a score of 41-6.

After the game, former Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce took to X, formerly Twitter, to weigh in on Darnold's situation, but the spelling left quite a bit to be desired.

“Minnesota had Darald lol and lee him go,” wrote Pierce.

Needless to say, fans in the comment section had a field day with the mishap.

“Stick to basketball man,” wrote one fan.

“How many drinks in were you when you tweeted this OG?” wondered another.

While he still has a ways to go in order to get Paul Pierce to spell his name correctly, Sam Darnold has undergone a career renaissance the likes of which the NFL has rarely, if ever, seen over the last two seasons.

Last year, the Minnesota Vikings took a flyer on Darnold and he responded by helping guide them to a 14-win season. However, there were still unanswered questions last year after he and the Vikings flamed out with a brutal performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs.

Now, Darnold will get a chance to exact some revenge on Los Angeles in the upcoming NFC Championship Game, which will be played in Seattle on Sunday. Darnold struggled against the Rams for the most part during this regular season, so the pressure will be high for him to shake off those demons and perform well.

If he does, the Seahawks will be on their way to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2014.