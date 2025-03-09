The Seattle Seahawks have gone full rebuild mode ahead of NFL free agency. Seattle made a slew of cuts and trades last week, most notably sending QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick. Now the Seahawks are making it easier for teams to trade for WR DK Metcalf.

Seattle has lowered their asking price for DK Metcalf to a second-round pick, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. The Seahawks had previously requested first- and third-round picks in exchange for Metcalf.

While there has been strong interest in Metcalf, Seattle likely reduced the cost because of the cost to extend DK Metcalf. He has requested a $30 million per year contract extension from whichever team trades for him.

Metcalf would also like to play in a warm weather climate. Those two restrictions could limit the possible trade destinations for him.

Metcalf has been linked with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders by NFL insiders. Both of those teams seem to check Metcalf's boxes and would be able to afford to trade for him. The Chargers and Raiders are both in need of firepower on offense as well.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for a DK Metcalf deal to get done.

Chargers ‘aggressively' pursued Seahawks WR DK Metcalf in trade last offseason

The Chargers could be the most likely landing spot for DK Metcalf.

Los Angeles is rumored to have pined over Metcalf previously in his career. In fact, one NFL rumor suggests that the Chargers aggressively pursued Metcalf as a trade candidate during the 2024 NFL offseason.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz explained in a post on Wednesday in response to Metcalf's trade request.

“Dating back to last offseason, the #Chargers were the one team that quietly but aggressively pursued him in trade talks—only to be rebuffed by Seattle,” Schultz posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The Chargers remain in the receiver market this offseason.”

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports built on that reporting, adding that at the moment on Wednesday “the Chargers are a team several around the league are watching as a possible DK Metcalf landing spot.”

The Chargers might be an appealing destination for Metcalf himself. He would join a team with an established head coach in Jim Harbaugh and a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. Moving to Los Angeles would also check Metcalf's warm weather box.

The Raiders have a compelling case as well. Former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is in charge now and recently acquired Metcalf's quarterback Geno Smith.

At this point, it would be surprising if a team other than the Chargers or Raiders traded for Metcalf.