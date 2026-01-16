The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a huge Divisional Round matchup this weekend. Los Angeles takes on Chicago in a game with a trip to the NFC title game on the line. The Rams have clearly had plenty of success this season, and now the entire league is looking to poach talent from their coaching staff.

Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is a popular head coaching candidate during this year's hiring cycle.

Scheelhaase has four head coaching interviews over the next two days before LA's playoff game on Sunday.

He wrapped up a head coaching interview with the Browns early on Friday morning. Scheelhaase is also scheduled to interview with the Steelers and Raiders on Friday. He will also interview with the Ravens on Saturday.

Scheelhaase was the first head coaching interview the Steelers requested after Mike Tomlin stepped down earlier this week.

LA's passing game coordinator is not just in high demand because the team has been winning a lot of games. The success of the Rams' passing attack also makes Scheelhaase attractive to other teams.

Stafford's MVP-caliber season certainly looks good on Scheelhaase's resume.

Article Continues Below

The 37-year-old quarterback had one of his best regular seasons ever in 2025. Stafford had 4,707 passing yards with 46 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He has never thrown for that many touchdowns in one season before. It was also his second time going over 4,000 passing yards since joining the Rams in 2021.

But Scheelhaase is not the only Rams assistant coach who is receiving a lot of interest in head coaching jobs.

Both of LA's coordinators, OC Mike LaFleur and DC Chris Shula, are also popular head coaching candidates.

It will be interesting to see which of LA's assistant coaches land head coaching jobs this offseason. At this point, it feels inevitable that at least one of them will leave the Rams. Especially with a whopping nine vacancies across the league.

But the longer the Rams stay in they playoffs, the longer teams have to wait before hiring Scheelhaase and his fellow assistant coaches.

Rams at Bears kicks off at 6:30PM ET on Sunday.