The Tennessee Titans have lured away one of Jared Goff's best pass protectors in NFL free agency. The team signed Pro-Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year, $9 million contract on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Titans have added another veteran piece to their growing offensive line. The team signed former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Dan Moore Jr., and now bring in Zeitler to line up next to him in the starting group. Zeitler appeared in 16 games for the Lions last season.

Kevin Zeitler's potential impact for the Titans offense

The Titans upgrade at the guard spot with one of the NFC's best offensive lineman from 2024. Zeitler played a key part in Detroit's regular season that had them atop the conference going into the playoffs. A former first-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, where he spent five seasons before joining the Cleveland Browns, then New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens before going to Detroit last offseason.

The 35-year-old pass-blocker should offer great protection for Levis, or potentially Cam Ward if they select the Miami football quarterback with the No. 1 pick in April's draft.