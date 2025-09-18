Despite the 0-2 start to his career, Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Cam Ward is playing respectable football.

The offense has not looked great, but he has not turned the ball over, facing two elite defenses. Beginning your career against the current Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams defenses is not easy. He has just a 19.8 QBR, which will improve. The good news is that Ward played much better against the Rams in his second game. If he can continue to make strides, the rookie will put himself and the franchise in a great position. He will also have a chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

FanDuel is projecting that to happen. The sportsbook's current OROY odds now have Cam Ward as the betting favorite over Ashton Jeanty and others.

Cam Ward: +430

Tyler Warren: +460

Emeka Egbuka: +500

Ashton Jeanty: +500

Tetairoa McMillan: +650

Travis Hunter: +1100

Jeanty started the season as the favorite. Many expected him to get a ton of carries and be a threat in the running game right away. That has not happened. Jeanty has had small flashes but has not gotten comfortable yet. He finished with 43 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers last Monday night and has only 81 yards in two games.

Emeka Egbuka has seen his odds skyrocket since the beginning of the season. His three touchdowns are tied for the league lead in two games. He could quickly become a favorite if he continues to find the endzone for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The race will be close. The league is in better hands when many rookies are in the running for the award on both sides of the ball. Between Ward, Egbuka, Warren, Jeanty, McMillan, and Hunter, any one of those players could win.

Ward and the Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at home for a chance to win their first game of the season. The Colts have been hot to start the season.