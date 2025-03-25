It’s becoming clear the Tennessee Titans and Cam Ward are a matched pair. And Ward showed his enthusiasm recently. Also, an NFL insider said he believes the No. 1 pick is an easy decision.

The Titans have the first overall selection in next month’s draft. There have been rumors the Titans would trade down. Also, generational talents like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter have been on the Titans’ radar. However, the Titans are desperate for a quarterback and may settle on the University of Miami standout.

That’s what ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum thinks about the situation, according to espn.com.

“While I'm not ready to completely write off Will Levis as an NFL starter, I think there's a clear separation in talent between him and Ward,” Tannenbaum wrote. “This is an easy decision for Tennessee.”

QB Cam Ward likely to join Titans’ organization

Ward projects as a plus starter, according to nfl.com.

Also, Tannenbaum said the Titans have been preparing for this draft pick.

“The team signing tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Kevin Zeitler — moves that allow JC Latham to kick over to right tackle — leads me to believe that it's heading in this direction,” Tannenbaum wrote.

One of the reasons NFL scouts like Ward is his sturdy frame at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds. They also like his instincts.

“He displays outstanding pocket movement,” Tannenbaum wrote. “I like how his eye level stays down the field as he moves around and avoids pressure. Last season, Ward led the country in TD passes (39) and passing plays of 20 or more yards (74).”

Ward is a gunslinger with a big arm. That’s something any NFL team would take a second look at having behind center.

The biggest issue with this pick is the Titans passing on Hunter and Carter. The most famous draft whiff in sports history came in 1984 in the NBA. Picking No. 2, the Portland Trailblazers chose the size of Sam Bowie over a talented guard, Michael Jordan. Of course, Hunter or Carter will never be Michael Jordan, but are the Titans looking at this the right way?

Of course, there’s also a big difference position-wise in the NFL. Without a good quarterback, a player like Hunter would find it difficult to thrive if he played wide receiver. And Carter, or Hunter on defense, would have trouble helping a team consistently reach the playoffs if the quarterback situation remained as ugly as the Titans have now in Will Levis.