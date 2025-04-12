Going into the 2025 NFL Draft, Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons hasn't been shy about who he wants with the No. 1 pick. Although the Titans don't have a super-talented quarterback room, Simmons has advocated for them to draft Abdul Carter with the No. 1 pick, bypassing Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. And with just under two weeks until the 2025 NFL Draft, Simmons made his pitch for the Penn State game wrecker once again.

“At the end of the day, I'm also a defensive player, too, and I've been telling everybody that I need an EDGE player,” Simmons said via the NFL on CBS account on X. “The Titans just got rid of one of my EDGE players in Harold Landry, so I wouldn't be mad if we went and got my guy from Penn State, Abdul Carter.”

Jeffery Simmons on who he would like the Titans to draft with the No. 1 overall pick: "I think [Cam Ward] and [Shedeur Sanders] are both just great QBs…But at the end of the day, I'm also a defensive player, too…I wouldn't be mad if we went and got [Abdul Carter]." pic.twitter.com/aHAG0tSE1l — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 11, 2025

Simmons — as a longtime defensive player with Tennessee — wants someone on the EDGE who can wreak havoc alongside him and T'ondre Sweat, considering how weak the quarterback class is. And as one of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans would be getting a stud with Carter — if that's who they decide to choose with the No. 1 pick.

Now, although Simmons has pitched for the Titans to draft Carter, he sees both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as potential options with the No. 1 pick, too.

“I mean, I'm a big fan of [Cam Ward]'s game,” Simmons added. “I've been seeing a lot of his stuff on social media, been seeing even his Pro Day. The confidence he has as a player, you know, that's the type of teammate you want to have, of course. His style of play is one of none. I think him and Shedeur both is great quarterbacks. We talk about generational quarterback, and you could put them in that category.”

Before anything else, Simmons might want to slow down on the “generational quarterback” speak a little. While Shedeur could be a fine NFL quarterback, Sanders doesn't even have a first-round grade from some NFL executives. Now, that's not to say he can't be good in the NFL, but it's an interesting piece of the puzzle to consider when evaluating him and Ward as potential franchise quarterbacks.

This time of year is most susceptible to false news being intentionally leaked by teams, and without full confirmation on who the Titans are taking, these appear to be the three most likely options:

Select Cam Ward Select Abdul Carter Trade down from No. 1

Could the Titans also select Travis Hunter out of Colorado? Sure, nearly anything is possible. But, selecting Hunter over Carter or Ward might be the third or fourth option for them.

All-in-all, Jeffery Simmons is leaving no doubt on who he wants the Titans to select with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft: Abdul Carter. It'll be interesting to see if they listen to their defensive captain or not.