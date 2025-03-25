As someone in the running to get selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward participated in his Pro Day on Monday, throwing in front of all 32 teams — including the Tennessee Titans. After bypassing the NFL Scouting Combine, this was the first time NFL teams have seen Ward throw following the 2024 season, and he had an impressive performance. With a pass mimicking Zach Wilson's viral Pro Day throw, Ward turned to the Titans' front-office representatives — Chad Brinker and Mike Borgonzi — and said a little something to his potential NFL landing spot on April 24, 2025.

“I said, ‘I'm solidifying it today,' ” Ward said via Ian Rapoport on X. “I made sure they heard me.”

“I'd say — not only showing them but showing every other team — just throwing on rhythm,” Ward added. “Whether it's three steps on rhythm, five steps on rhythm — from under or in the gun — heavy play action, gun five with movement outside of the pocket. Just showing them all under-center stuff that I didn't get to show as much during the season, letting them know that I'm capable of it.

“At the end of the day, the NFL's not playing under center all the time. They in the gun, but you've got to be able to do it, and so that was a main focus for me. Other than that, it was just making it all about my receivers, trying to throw them catchable balls and make sure to not have balls hit the ground. We had a couple, but — at the end of the day — you're not going to be perfect. You've always got stuff to get better at.”

"I said, 'I'm solidifying it today.' " — Cam Ward, to the #Titans brass at his Pro Day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2025

While there have been contradictions on when Ward will get drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans have done a relatively good job at keeping their draft-day intentions under wraps. But, after their free-agency signings didn't include a veteran quarterback, Adam Schefter believes Tennessee is all-in on Ward.

There's logic behind not drafting Ward and selecting a guy like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with the first pick. There's even logic in trading down from pick No. 1. But after the recent rumblings following free agency with just a month until the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans drafting Cam Ward first is the growing likelihood, especially after his impressive Pro Day.