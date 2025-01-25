Travis Kelce is making light of the criticism he faced at the beginning of the season. Sports analyst critiqued the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on his slow start after only catching eight passes totaling 69 yards in the first three games of the season.

“It’s fun, man. As long as I’m going out there and we’re winning, baby, that’s all that matters,” Kelce told reporters via a video on X.

In the beginning of the season, Kelce was a hot topic due to his lackluster performance on the field. Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay made an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast back in September as they critiqued Kelce's performance as well as his off-season adventures.

“Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape?” McShay asked.

“That he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world,” the analyst added referring to Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift.

At the time, the tight end only had four receptions and 30 yards, the analyst is not worried about his slow start.

“Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will,” McShay said with hope. “He’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he’s not the same guy right now.”

Despite the slow start, the Chiefs are headed to the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Travis Kelce Hints At Retirement

Back in December, the Chiefs played Kelce's home city team, the Cleveland Browns, and won 21-7. The tight end noted that playing them felt like his “last hoorah.”

“It felt so surreal,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said on an episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. “I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I’m done because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years.”

Kelce signed a two-year extension with the Chiefs last year where he will make $34.25 million over to 2027. By signing that contract it makes him the highest-paid player at his position.

The Chiefs quarterback and friend to Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, told the press that the tight end has not discussed any retirement plans with him but if he does decide to retire, he is happy that they were able to play together. Mahomes and Kelce played together for seven years on the Chiefs as the quarterback was drafted in 2017.

“Either way, I just appreciate every time I step onto the field with that guy knowing that he’s a true legend of not only the Chiefs but of the NFL,” he said.

As for Swift, she is also very supportive of him continuing his career if that's what he wants to do.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Kelce told Stephen A. Smith. “She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”