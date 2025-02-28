The Washington Commanders should be active during the free-agency period. And it looks like they may be trading as well. But here is one free agent who can help fill the Commanders’ biggest offseason need.

One thing the Commanders need to understand in the offseason is multiple skill weapons for Jayden Daniels aren’t as valuable without a solid offensive line. The Commanders must protect Daniels first, and then add weapons. Yes, they need to do both. But the priority needs to be on the offensive line.

And since the Commanders need two pieces on the line, they need to sign a free agent for one spot and draft a second one.

Rams OT Alaric Jackson should be Commanders' top target

It will be difficult to get a sure thing for the offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft because the Commanders have to wait until pick No. 29. That’s why they must sign Jackson.

The 26-year-old tackle (he turns 27 in July) protected Matthew Stafford’s blind side and did it quite well. He produced an overall grade on Pro Football Focus of 78.3. That ranked him No. 18 among 141 tackles in the league.

And here’s the great thing about Jackson. His grades for pass blocking (79.5, No. 23) and run blocking (75.9) were both well above average. He’s just a steady player and a perfect fit to protect Jayden Daniels.

Also, Jackson has an NFL tackle frame at 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds.

It will likely cost the Commanders around $14.5 million and four years to secure Jackson. But that’s a reasonable price to pay for a strong solution along the offensive line.

It’s likely the Rams won’t franchise tag Jackson, according to espn.com.

“It's hard to see the Rams using the franchise tag in 2025,” Sarah Barshop wrote. “Left tackle Alaric Jackson is a free agent, but with a projected $25.1 million cost, seems like a very unlikely option for Los Angeles. The Rams have several questions to address on their offensive line, and offensive tackle is a spot they could consider in the draft. Los Angeles could also re-sign Jackson after he tests the free agency market.”

Commanders have to move wisely in free agency

The Commanders know this offseason is crucial. The team has a chance to make a legitimate run at the Super Bowl. But there are pieces that must be acquired. And the process is challenging, according to usatoday.com.

“It’s going be a challenge every year,” GM Adam Peters said. “Not just last year, not just this year, but next year’s going to be a new set of challenges. There was a lot we had to accomplish and I thought we did a really good job.

“And this year, I mean, we still have a lot of challenges, so having Jayden is great, obviously, but you still want to build the team the right way with the right type of people. Going into the offseason, into March really, just understanding the totality of the classes and understanding where you can best use your assets.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said the teams wants to play with tempo. That makes having a good offensive line even more important.

“We want to attack, man,” said Quinn, who noted the Commanders had the most no-huddle snaps outside of running two-minute drills in the NFL. “So, however we can find ways to do that, we will. That’s part of our edge. So finding guys that can play in space, play with quickness, be violent with their cuts.”

Jackson creates a chance to restructure line

Another reason the Commanders should go after Jackson is they could then move Brandon Coleman to guard. Coleman did a good job as a rookie, but allowed 10 sacks. That’s the third-highest total in the NFL, according to PFF. He also gave up six hits and 25 pressures. Still, Peters said he liked Coleman’s progress.

“(He) did a really, really admirable job,” Peters said, noting the steep adjustment curve for rookie left tackles. “He’s tough, athletic and only going to get better.”

And to cap things off, the Commanders could draft another tackle at No. 29. This would give them three solid pieces in center Tyler Biadasz, guard Sam Cosmi, Coleman, Jackson, and the first-round pick.

That’s appears to make up the type of offensive line that could allow Daniels a chance to get the Commanders right back in position for a run at the Super Bowl.