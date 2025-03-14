The offseason has been busy for the Washington Commanders. Included in the mix has been re-signing the player who caught the famous Hail Mary against the Bears. Also, they kept tackle Andrew Wylie in town. Furthermore, they landed a 21-sack veteran on $3 million contract.

Washington grabbed veteran defensive end Jacob Martin, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Free-agent DE Jacob Martin is signing a one-year deal with the Commanders worth up to $3 million, per source.

Martin joined the NFL as a sixth-round selection by the Seahawks in the 2018 draft. He lasted only one season there, but played three years with the Texans. In 2022, Martin played for the Jets and Broncos. He followed up with stints in Indianapolis in 2023 and Chicago last year. Yep. Journeyman.

Commanders add defensive end Jacob Martin to the mix

He’s not just a defender, but also effective on special teams. Over the last four seasons, Martin has played almost as many special teams snaps as defensive ones.

It looks like the Commanders are trying to cover all their bases as they point to the 2025 season as a chance to make big things happen with second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters said it makes a difference on a roster to have a player the caliber of Daniels at a reasonable price, according to commanders.com.

“It feels a lot better,” he said. “We're thrilled to have Jayden and couldn't be happier with his first year. He's his own toughest critic, and he's gonna do everything he can to maximize everything he has.”

But the Commanders must take advantage and surround Daniels with the kind of talent that can make the Commanders a threat to win every time they step onto the field. Of course, that means hitting a home run with the No. 29 pick in the draft.

“It's always a challenge every year, and that's why we have a great team,” Peters said. “DQ (Dan Quinn) and I talk every day about how to really improve our team and what's the best way to do that.”

Also, the Commanders need to continue a strong run through free agency.

“We've got a lot of holes again on our roster in terms of players that played really well for us last year,” Peters said. “We'll be active in free agency, because we have to be. Our principles are the same. We want to bring in great people and great Commanders that are going to help us win.”

Washington finished the 2024 season with a record of 12-5. The Commanders knocked off Tampa Bay and Detroit to reach the NFC Championship game before getting upended by the Eagles.

As of the offseason, the Commanders are on the short list of teams heavy into the Super Bowl conversation for 2025.