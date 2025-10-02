The Washington Commanders have dealt with a litany of injuries early in the season. Jayden Daniels has worked his way back from a lower body issue that held him out of the last two games. Now, both Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin found themselves on the injury report before Week 5. Washington would like to have all three back for a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

McLaurin has had a quiet start to the season as the Commanders' offense settles into the season. Samuel, on the other hand, has excelled in his debut campaign in Washington. The Commanders are 2-2, two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. They face their biggest test of the season, a road game against one of the best teams in the entire league.

McLaurin is on the injury report with a quadriceps issue, according to Fox Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano. Samuel also has a lower body injury, managing a heel problem heading into Week 5. Both wideouts, along with Daniels, are players to monitor as Washington practices throughout the week and travels to Los Angeles. If none of them play, the Commanders are in trouble.

McLuarin ended a long contract dispute with Washington just before the season began. He and Samuel are the chief weapons for Daniels as he tries to recreate last season's magic. However, the Commanders have been dealt a tough hand to start the year, making Week 5 a potentially pivotal game, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Daniels' absence forced Marcus Mariota into a starting role at quarterback for Washington. If McLuarin and Samuel cannot go against the Chargers, Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore will have a chance to produce. Despite the concern, both starting receivers have two more practices to recover before Washington has to make its final decision.