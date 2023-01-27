The Vegas Golden Knights travel to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Journey with us as we look at our NHL odds series, make a Golden Knights-Rangers prediction and pick while also telling you how to watch.

The Golden Knights fell 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils in overtime in their last game. Initially, it looked like the Golden Knights were on their way to victory when they took the lead after two second-period goals by Ben Hutton and William Karlsson. But their 2-1 lead evaporated in the third period when Dougie Hamilton tied the game with less than two minutes left in the game. Then, he beat Vegas in overtime. The Golden Knights won only 35 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and allowed a goal on their only penalty.

The Rangers are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Originally, they had this game in hand with a 2-1 lead entering the third period after two goals from Filip Chytil. But they allowed the game-tying goal in the third. Next, Mitchell Marner finished them off 19 seconds into overtime to send the Rangers home with just one point. The Rangers split the faceoffs. However, they whiffed on both powerplay chances but killed all three penalties. The Rangers also outhit the Maple Leafs 35-14 and blocked 15 shots.

The Golden Knights enter this game with a record of 29-17-3. Significantly, they are 15-4-3 on the road. The Golden Knights are 4-5-1 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Rangers enter this game with a record of 26-14-8. The Rangers are 12-9-4 at Madison Square Garden. Also, they are 6-2-2 over their past 10 games. The Golden Knights are 6-3 in nine games against the Rangers

Here are the Golden Knights-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Rangers Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-200)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 6 (-102)

Under: 6 (-120)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Rangers

TV: ESPN +, TVAS, MSG & Sportsnet

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights are at the top of the Pacific Division. However, it has not been without struggles. The Knights persevere despite injuries. Now, they try to win at the Garden.

Chandler Stephenson leads the Knights with 11 goals, 32 assists, with five powerplay goals. Also, Mark Stone has 17 goals, 21 assists, with three powerplay conversions. Jack Eichel has 15 goals and 19 assists, with one conversion on the extra-man attack. Likewise, William Karlsson has 11 goals and 22 assists, with two powerplay goals. Reilly Smith has 18 goals and 14 assists, with six conversions on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Jonathan Marchessault has 15 goals and 17 assists, with seven snipes on the powerplay. These six lead an offense that ranks 14th in goals, 18th in shooting percentage, and 11th on the powerplay.

Logan Thompson may get the start today. Significantly, he is 19-13-2 with a goals-against average of 2.71 and a save percentage of .912. Thompson anchors a Vegas team that is 14th in goals allowed and 17th on the penalty kill.

The Golden Knights could cover the spread if they can capitalize on their powerplay chances. Moreover, they must avoid penalties.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers still have a top-heavy offense. Ultimately, these players are dangerous. Artemi Panarin has 12 goals and 38 assists, with two powerplay snipes. Likewise, Mika Zibanejad has 22 goals and 27 assists, with 13 powerplay goals. Defenseman Adam Fox has 10 goals and 38 assists, with one powerplay conversion. Additionally, Vincent Trocheck has 13 goals and 19 assists, with eight powerplay goals. Chris Kreider has 19 goals and 11 assists, with four snipes on the extra-man attack. Ultimately, these five lead an offense that ranks 16th in goals, 20th in shooting percentage, and 17th on the powerplay.

Goalie Igor Shesterkin is 21-8-7 with a goals-against average of 2.48 and a save percentage of .918. Moreover, he leads a team that ranks fifth in goals allowed and is 11th on the penalty kill.

The Rangers could cover the spread if they can score early and pressure Vegas throughout. Also, they must not allow Vegas to roam free on the ice. The Golden Knights have numerous stars, and the Rangers must do what they can to contain them.

Both of these teams can make waves throughout the rest of the season. Moreover, it could be a Stanley Cup preview. But the Golden Knights and Rangers are both capable of scoring goals in buckets. Therefore, expect this one go break the six-goal barrier, with one of them emerging with a high-scoring victory.

Final Golden Knights-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Over: 6 (-102)