Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will try and pull out of an 0-2 hole as they face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 in Sunrise. We’re in Florida, sharing our NHL odds series, make a Maple Leafs-Panthers Game 3 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 2 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back to Florida. Now, they can put the Leafs on the brink of elimination if they cover home ice.

It started well for the Leafs as Alexander Kerfoot plucked a rebound and shot it back into the net to go up 1-0. Then, Ryan O’Reilly came off a pass from Mitchell Marner and blasted a one-timer to go up 2-0. But the Panthers battled back when Anton Lundell cut the deficit to one with a wrist shot to make it 2-1. Significantly, the Panthers started the second period quickly when Aleksander Barkov fired a wrist shot toward the net to tie the game. The Panthers struck again less than a minute later when Gustav Forsling came off a pass from Matthew Tkachuk and blasted a one-timer into the net to go up 3-2. Amazingly, it was enough to secure the win.

Sergei Bobrovsky was amazing, with 35 saves and a save percentage of .946. Conversely, Ilya Samsonov allowed three goals, including two in 40 seconds. The Panthers won despite winning only 31 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 0 for 1 on the powerplay and allowed a powerplay goal. The Panthers played efficient defense, blocking 15 shots.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Panthers Game 3 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Maple Leafs-Panthers Game 3 Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+168)

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-205)

Over: 6.5 (-134)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 3

TV: SportsNet, CBC and TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Maple Leafs advanced to the second round. Additionally, their fans went nuts celebrating the title and even demanded for the right to play Florida. But the Leafs got the Panthers and instead fell in the first two games, failing to take advantage of the home ice.

Marner has two goals and nine assists in the playoffs. However, he has just one assist in this series. Auston Matthews has five goals and five assists. Likewise, he has two assists in this series. Rielly has three goals and six assists. Meanwhile, he has two assists in this series. But the Leafs need much more from John Tavares and William Nylander. Yes, Tavares has four goals and three assists, while Nylander has two goals and five assists in the playoffs. But neither has scored a point in this series.

It does not help that the Leafs are struggling on defense. Moreover, they are collapsing on their end and allowing too many passes and opportunities. When you allow two goals in under a minute, there are adjustments you must make. Also, Samsonov must play better on his end. Samsonov is 4-3 with a goals-against average of 3.29 with a save percentage of .894.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if Tavares and Nylander can contribute to help Marner and Matthews. Also, the defense must cover the angles and not allow too many open passes. Samsonov must play better.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers are picking up where they left off in the last series. Moreover, they are scoring in bursts and then playing lockdown defense. The Panthers are also now 5-1 on the road in the playoffs.

Tkachuk is rolling, with five goals and nine assists. Also, he has four assists in this series. Carter Verhaeghe has three goals and six assists. Furthermore, he has a goal in this series. Barkov has one goal and seven assists. Likewise, he has one goal and two apples in this series, finally finding the back of the net. Sam Bennett has four goals and three assists. Additionally, he has one goal and one assist in this series.

But the offense also has had some backup from the defense. Moreover, Bobrovsky is playing well. Bobrovsky is 4-1 with a goals-against average of 3.58 with a save percentage of .901.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can continue to score in bursts. Then, Bobrovsky must continue to play well.

Final Maple Leafs-Panthers Game 3 Prediction & Pick

It looks bad. However, the Leafs are too talented to keep struggling and Bobrovsky is not unbeatable. Expect the Leafs to come out strong and score some goals in this one to take Game 3.

Final Maple Leafs-Panthers Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+168)