The Minnesota Wild will meet the Dallas Stars for Game 1 of the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. We’re in Texas, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Wild-Stars Game 1 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Wild enter the playoffs with a record of 46-25-11 and finished third in the Central Division. Significantly, they went 11-4-5 over their last 20 games. The Wild also come into the playoffs with a 21-13-7 road record.

The Stars finished 47-21-14 and finished second in the Central Division. Ultimately, they went 14-5-1 over the final 20 games. The Stars were 20-10-9 at the American Airlines Arena.

The Wild are making their 13th playoff appearance. However, they have not been to the Western Conference Finals since the 2002-2003 season. It is their fourth playoff appearance in a row. Sadly, they did not make it past the first round in those seasons.

The Stars are making their 18th playoff appearance. Significantly, they are just three years removed from a Stanley Cup appearance. It is their second playoff appearance in a row. Now, the Stars hope to find some success and make it back to the promised land.

The Wild and Stars have faced off in the playoffs once, with the Stars defeating the Wild 4-2 in the first round during the 2015-2016 season. Ultimately, the Stars look to replicate that success while the Wild hope to change their luck.

NHL Odds: Wild-Stars Game 1 Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-215)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+176)

Over: 5.5 (-106)

Under: 5.5 (-114)

How To Watch Wild vs. Stars Game 1

TV: ESPN2, SN36, TVAS and BSSW

Stream: FUBO

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

The Wild have had an up-and-down season. Substantially, they overcame their issues and made a nice run to make the playoffs. Their offense did just enough to create some noise to enable their run.

Kirill Kaprizov leads their offense with 40 goals and 35 assists. Significantly, he is a force everywhere on the ice and will be a key element to their success. Kaprizov is the focus here and must get hot. Furthermore, he needs help from his linemates. Mats Zuccarello is another option, as he finished the season with 22 goals and 45 assists. Now, the veteran gets another shot at the playoffs and will look to make an impact on the ice. Matt Boldy had a great season, with 31 goals and 32 assists. Furthermore, Joel Eriksson tallied 23 goals and 38 assists. These four led a Wild team that struggled offensively, ranking 23rd in goals and shooting percentage. Additionally, the Wild fielded an inconsistent powerplay, ranking 15th on the extra-man attack.

The Wild endured a goalie controversy during the season. Initially, Marc-Andre Fleury was their starting goalie. Then, he struggled, opening the door for Filip Gustavsson to take over. Fleury finished the season with a record of 24-16-4 with a goals-against average of 2.85 with a save percentage of .931. Meanwhile, Gustavsson ended the season with a record of 22-9-7 with a goals-against average of 2.10 with a save percentage of .908. The Wild plan to play them both as a tandem. Also, these goalies will play behind a defense that finished sixth in goals allowed and 10th on the penalty kill.

The Wild will cover the spread if they can avoid taking penalties. Likewise, they must convert on their chances.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars started off really well but then flamed out toward the end. Regardless, they still managed to field a good offense that helped them earn a playoff spot and they will field a talented offense that is ready to go.

Jason Robertson broke a team record, becoming the first Star to score 100 or more points. Ultimately, he finished with 46 goals and 63 assists. Robertson gets a chance to continue the magic in the playoffs. Substantially, he has help. Jamie Benn had a good season, producing 33 goals and 45 assists. Joe Pavelski tallied 28 goals and 49 assists. Likewise, Roope Hintz added 37 goals and 38 assists. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen added 11 goals and 62 assists. Significantly, this offense finished seventh in goals and shooting percentage. The Stars also finished fifth on the powerplay.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can produce goals early. Then, they must not get complacent and play better defense toward the end of the game.

Final Wild-Stars Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Stars were not a good home team this season. Likewise, the Wild were efficient on the road. The Wild may steal this one, but I have more confident in both teams scoring goals, especially if Fleury plays for the Wild.

Final Wild-Stars Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Over: 5.5 (-106)