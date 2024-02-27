Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, find themselves embroiled in legal trouble yet again as they face a lawsuit alleging assault stemming from an incident backstage at a 2019 show in Germany, Hotnewhiphop reports. The lawsuit alleges that Petty physically assaulted a man who had interrupted Minaj while she was addressing a security breach during the event.
According to the plaintiff, after the show, he approached Minaj backstage, where she allegedly subjected him to a verbal tirade. The situation escalated when the plaintiff claims Petty struck him in the face, causing injury. Due to the sudden nature of the alleged attack, the plaintiff cannot definitively state whether it was with a fist or a weapon.
Initially, the plaintiff sought a default judgment against Nicki Minaj after she failed to respond to the lawsuit. However, the judge rejected this request. Now, armed with medical documentation, including notes from a doctor and an x-ray of his jaw, the plaintiff is pursuing legal action once again.
Kenneth Petty's criminal history has often been a topic of discussion, particularly among fans of artists with whom Minaj may be feuding. His past has been referenced in diss tracks, including one from Megan Thee Stallion, where she used wordplay involving “Megan's Law.”
The lawsuit adds to the legal woes of the couple, who have faced scrutiny and controversy in the past. Minaj's fans, in particular, are closely watching the developments, as the rapper's personal life continues to attract attention.
As the case progresses, the outcome remains uncertain. However, with the introduction of medical evidence, including x-rays, the lawsuit against Minaj and Petty takes on a new dimension, potentially leading to significant repercussions for the couple.