Nicki Minaj and her husband are in hot water with their neighbors. There's a petition circulating online from Hidden Hills neighbors concerned about Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty. Hundreds of residents have already the petition. Their issue with Petty is that he's a registered sex offender, per TMZ.

In 1995, Petty became a registered sex offender after being convicted in New York of attempted rape. He served more than four years prison time for it. And when he moved to California, he failed to register as a sex offender and is currently serving one year of home detention.

Ever since Petty and Minaj moved into the Hidden Hills neighborhood, there's been some controversy for the residents. Now there's a petition to get them out, started by resident Beverly Barden. Although the duo moved into the mansion back in December, attention was drawn back to him when Petty filed new legal docs changing his address on the Megan's Law website.

The issue the neighbors take with Nicki Minaj's husband is that his presence hurts the value of homes and there are safety concerns. The residents want more people to sign the petition to “SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!”

The petition, titled “SAY NO TO SEX OFFENDERS IN HIDDEN HILLS,” was launched shortly after Nicki dropped $19.5 million on her estate. It's gained more traction recently, climbing to nearly 900 signatures. (It's important to remember that there's only one point of view shared here, and to not make snap judgements about issues and people you don't know the full story about).