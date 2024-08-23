The Nike Air Foamposite has seen a massive uptick in popularity and it seems as though the sneakerheads of today are returning their tastes to some of the wild and loud designs of the 1990's. None was more revolutionary than Penny Hardaway's Nike Foamposite sneaker, which flipped the basketball and sneaker world on its head with their debut. Now, almost 30 years after their original debut, we'll see yet another unique colorway from the Nike Air Foamposite One.

Since its original release in 1997, the Nike Air Foamposite has become a cultural phenomenon both on the basketball court and on the streets. While the structure and weight of the shoe is a bit outdated for today's style of game, the Nike Foamposite has always been a bigger staple within streetwear and fashion. The futuristic design also allows for endless possibilities with colorways and we've seen just about everything under the sun in terms of previous releases.

With Nike revamping their Nike Foamposite line and bringing new colorways like the recent “DMV” to fruition, we'll see a first-time colorway titled “Psychic Blue” grace the classic silhouette. Drawing similarities from the “Electric Blue” Nike Foamposite Pro, we'll see this vibrant new hue on the Foamposite One for the first time.

Nike Air Foamposite One

While official images and design have yet to be confirmed by Nike, trusted sneaker sources @zSneakerheadz/SneakerFiles and Nice Kicks both provided their speculative mockups of what the shoes may look like. The first mockup is true to typical Foamposite releases, featured a metallic, shimmering hue along the uppers and icy blue outsoles. The second iteration featured a more matted, toned-down take on the “Psychic Blue” and features an opaque blue bottom to match the uppers.

Still, both designs reign true to the black booted underlay and black accents throughout the shoe. While the metallic version is certainly more along the lines of classic colorways like the “Copper” and “Royal,” the matted version reminds us of the “Coughdrop” or “Black/Volt” pairs released in the past.

We're still awaiting a hard release date and official images to come on these, but we can expect a drop around early spring/summer 2025. They're expected to come with the standard $240 retail tag for Foamposites and we should see them drop on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers.