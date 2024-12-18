One of Nike's most classic and recognizable sneakers is making a return in 2025, marking the 30-year anniversary from their original inception. While they've carved a seat as one of the most popular Nike sneakers of all-time, they were revolutionary at the time in 1995 and weren't received well by all footwear fanatics. Now, sneakerheads will have a chance to own an updated version of the Nike Air Max 95 in its OG “Neon” colorway.

The Nike Air Max 95 was first debuted in 1995 by Nike sneaker designer Sergio Lozano. The shoes were Nike's first to feature an exposed Air Max bubble at the forefront of the shoe, as well as the first Nike sneaker to feature an all-black midsole. The gradient streaks along the upper are meant to represent nature, as something emerging from the grass and ground to unveil something beautiful.

Initially marketed to be a running shoe, the sneakers have taken their place as one of the most comfortable and wearable silhouettes that Nike continues to create to-date. They remain a staple in any sneakerheads' closet and fans will have another opportunity to own a fresh pair come next year.

Nike Air Max 95 “Neon”

The Nike Air Max 95 features a chunky black midsole accompanied by neon green Air Max bubble units through the heel and forefoot. The synthetic upper features a grey-to-white gradient leading up to mesh eyelets in neon green. The shoes are accented by neon green Nike logos throughout, finished by a white sockliner and white rope laces to match the look. These continue to be a must-have for all sneaker fanatics and we should expect a hyped release behind these.

While a firm release date has yet to be announced, the “Neon” Nike Air Max 95 is expected to drop during the summer months of 2025. The Air Max 95 model typically retails for $175, so we should see a similar cadence with these. They'll be released in full sizing and should be stocked in ample quantities, so don't miss out on your chance to grab a pair!