There's no question that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is one of the most gifted and talented scorers the NBA has even seen. At seven feet tall with the ability to shoot from anywhere on the court, Durant's generational skills have earned him scoring title honors on four separate occasions, including three years in a row from 2010 to 2012. Come this year, we'll see the iconic Nike KD 4 sneakers honoring his “Scoring Title” achievements from his time in Oklahoma City.

The Nike KD 4 first debuted in 2011 and continues to be one of the hallmark silhouettes that make Kevin Durant's Nike line into what it is today. With iconic sneakers like the “Weatherman” and “Galaxy” colorways, this “Scoring Title” edition pays homage to Durant's achievements as the best scorer in the game.

The “Scoring Title” Nike KD 4 was first released in 2012 on the heels of Durant's third-straight award and will be re-releasing for the first time since their original drop.

Nike KD 4 “Scoring Title”

The Nike KD 4 “Scoring Title” returns in its original scheme of Photo Blue/Lemon Twist-Tour Yellow. The vibrant colorway is based in a blue outsole and midsole, following by the vibrant yellow synthetic uppers. The shoes feature an iconic mid-foot strap with an oversize Nike Swoosh, embellished with various graphics and statistics around Kevin Durant's hot years leading up to the titles.

The graphics are done in 3M reflective material, giving these a great look when photographed in the dark or on the court. The shoes are finished with KD logos on the tongue and back heel. All in all, this is certainly one of the loudest sneakers in Durant's signature line and given their significance, one of the most important to Durant's overall legacy.

The Nike Kd 4 “Scoring Title” is expect to release February 14, 2025 for a retail tag of $130. The shoes should drop on Nike SNKRS app and will be available in limited quantities at select Nike retailers.

