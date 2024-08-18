Still basking in the glow of his stellar 2024 Paris Olympics performances and wanting to share the spotlight, Noah Lyles shared a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, track and field star Junelle Bromfield from Jamaica, on social media.

As pointed out by Lyles, Bromfield has accomplished a lot in her sport. She was a bronze medalist in the 4x400M mixed relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, gold in the 4x400m at the 2022 Belgrade World Indoor Championships and has won many more medals and championships across the 400m and 800m dating back to her U20 and U18 performances.

The context of the post is that Lyles feels Bromfield's countrymen have been disrespectful toward her.

That disrespect may have come from Lyles' comments before the Olympics about knowing unspecified information about Jamaican track and field training camps, via the Jamaica Observer.

“Junelle being Jamaican and having trained in MVP, I have been getting a lot of drama from the Jamaica camp for at least five years now,” he said. “There are a lot of times I make references about Jamaicans, but I am not trying to go back and forth, like I know information that other people don’t.”

Lyles, for all his bravado, stepped up at the Olympics. The three-time Olympic medalist also has seven World Championship medals (six gold, one silver) dating back to 2019.

Charting the Noah Lyles drama since the 2024 Paris Olympics

Where do we begin? Perhaps it all starts with Lyles jabbing about the NBA champions calling themselves world champions back in 2023. At the time, Lyles said “World champion of what?” Everybody from Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and more all had to comment on it.

More recently, Lyles called Tyreek Hill a ‘clout chaser' because the Miami Dolphins receiver said he could beat the Olympian in a race.

A little gamesmanship goes a long way in today's sports media. Lyles, continue to poke at the situation, saying he didn't remember Hill's name.

Apparently, Lyles recovered from his case of COVID which he claimed caused him to underperform in the 200m race. Hill said he didn't believe that was a true story while appearing on the Up & Adams Show.

“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him. He wants to come out and pretend like he’s sick, I feel like that’s like horseradish, so is this for real right now. For him to do that and say that we’re not world champions of our sport, come on brother, just speak on what you know about, and that’s track.”

It looks as though the next event for Lyles will be a head-to-head race between he and Hill.