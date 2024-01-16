Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp took to TikTok on Monday to clarify his position on the Israel-Hamas war after online backlash.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp took to his TikTok on Monday to set the record straight about where he stands on the Israel-Hamas war. Schnapp has been facing online backlash ever since speaking out about the horrific Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, and took to social media to lament that his “thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued” regarding the broader conflict that has broken out in the region since.

Schnapp addressed his fans directly in the post, explaining that he “just wanted to come on here super briefly to discuss everything that’s been going on online.”

He added, “I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.”

Schnapp confided that, “I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot.”

He continued, explaining that “One of the takeaways I’ve had is that we all hope for the same things, that being those innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families, and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine — so many of those people being women and children, and it’s horrible to see.”

Schnapp further added, “I think anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope for an end to the hostility on both sides. I stand against any killing of any innocent people and I hope you guys all do, too. And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region.”

He concluded the post with a wish that, “I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognize that we’re all human, regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, even our sexuality, of anything. We are all human and we’re all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together. And stand together for humanity and for peace.”

Schnapp's initial inciting post on Instagram spoke of his fear as a Jewish American in response to social media followers posting messages on his account celebrating the atrocious terrorist acts of October 7 by Hamas.

Noah Schnapp‘s new TikTok post speaks to how complicated the Middle East conflict is, and what a fine line celebrities must walk in choosing to comment on it.