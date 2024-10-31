ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Purdue looks for their first conference win of the year as they face Northwestern. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Northwestern-Purdue prediction and pick.

Northwestern enters the game at 3-5 on the year. After starting 2-1, with wings over Miami (OH) and Eastern Illinois, they would drop four of their next five. The lone win was a 37-10 victory on the road at Maryland. Since then, they lost by 20 to Wisconsin, and then by 26 to Iowa on the road. Meanwhile, Purdue is just 1-6 on the year. Purdue opened the year with a 49-0 victory over Indiana State. Since then, they have scored just 93 points over six games, losing each one of them. Furthermore, 49 of the points came in a 50-49 loss to Illinois. In their last game, they hosted Oregon. They would fall 35-0.

Here are the Northwestern-Purdue College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Northwestern-Purdue Odds

Northwestern: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Purdue: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Northwestern Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jack Lausch has led the way for Northwestern this year. Lausch has completed 80 of 157 passes for 870 yards since taking over as the starting quarterback. He has four touchdown passes and four interceptions on the year. Lausch has also been sacked 11 times this year. Still, Lausch has run well this year. He has 50 carries for 192 yards and a touchdown.

The top target this year has been AJ Henning. He has 36 receptions on the year for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bryze Kirtz has been solid this year. He has 27 receptions on the year for 414 yards but has not scored. Finally, tight end Thomas Gordon has 15 receptions for 176 yards this year. In the running game, Cam Porter has led the way. He has 86 carries for 370 yards and five touchdowns on the year. Further, Joseph Himon III has 38 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Northwestern is 55th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 62nd in opponent yards per game. Northwestern is also 36th against the rush while sitting 90th against the pass. Xander Mueller has led the way this year. He is second on the team with 43 tackles on the year while having a sack, four pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Mac Uihlein has been solid this year. He has two sacks, a pass defended, and leads the team with 55 tackles. In the secondary, Theran Johnson has led the way. He has broken up nine passes this year while also having two interceptions. Northwestern is 35th in the nation in takeaways per game this year, having 1.7 takeaways this year.

Why Purdue Could Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is led by Hudson Card at quarterback. He has completed 71 of 112 passes on the year for 738 yards. He has seven touchdown passes this year but has also thrown four interceptions. Card has faced pressure as well, being sacked 12 times this year. Still, he has missed games recently and is expected to split time with Ryan Browne. Browne has completed 34 of 56 passes for 458 yards and three scores. He does have one interception on the year as well.

The top target this year has been Max Klare. The tight end has 24 receptions this year for 384 yards and two touchdowns. Further, Jaron Tibbs has 16 receptions for 148 yards and a score. Jahmah Edrine has also been solid, with ten receptions for 161 tards and a touchdown. Devin Mockobee has also made an impact in the receiving game. He has brought in ten receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Mockobee also leads the way in the running game. He has 81 carries for 510 yards and two touchdowns. Reggie Love III has also run well, with 55 carries for 319 yards and two scores.

Purdue has struggled on defense, sitting 132nd in opponent points per game, and 129th in opponent yards per game. They are 128th against the rush while sitting 110th against the pass. Dillion Thieneman leads the team in tackles, sitting with 55 tackles, a sack, and two pass breakups. Further, Kydran Jenkins is second on the team in tackles, while having five sacks. Will Heldt has also been solid, sitting fourth on the team in tackles and having five sacks.

Final Northwestern-Purdue Prediction & Pick

There are two main factors heading into this game. First, both Northwestern and Purdue have struggled on offense, with both teams outside the top 120 in points per game. Purdue has struggled much more on defense though. Purdue gives up 20.5 more points than Northwestern per game. The second is turnovers. Northwestern is 47th in the nation in turnover margin, while Purdue is 118th. While Northwestern is just 2-6 against the spread, Purdue is just as bad, going 2-5 against the spread. Take Northwestern in this one.

Final Northwestern-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Northwestern -1.5 (-110)