The Notre Dame football team will begin their 2023 season as they face off against the Navy Midshipmen football team at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The two teams have previously ventured across the nation for their series, competing as far west as San Diego and as far east as New Jersey. Their matchups have even extended to Dublin, now on two occasions: in 1996 and 2012. On both of these occasions, Notre Dame emerged victorious, securing wins of 54–27 in 1996 and 50–10 in 2012. For Saturday's Week 0 matchup, Notre Dame will enter as a 20.5-point favorite over Navy, with the over/under set at 49.5, according to FanDuel. Let's now delve into some bold predictions for the upcoming game.

4. Sam Hartman will play most of the game

Sam Hartman, arriving from Wake Forest, was ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 7 player overall in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. His arrival has raised expectations for the Fighting Irish this season even higher than usual. However, Hartman will be without last year's offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, who joined Alabama, along with last year's quarterback, Tyler Buchner. Hartman will now have Gerad Parker, the former tight-ends coach, calling plays.

It doesn't appear that this will be a significant test for Parker and Hartman at first glance. Nonetheless, we will catch glimpses of what they have in store for the season. Expect Hartman to start strong, likely throwing for at least two touchdowns and 250-plus yards. However, the Irish might need him most of the game.

3. Notre Dame could struggle with Navy's passing attack

Navy football will maintain their customary triple-option attack, but this season it will include a twist. New Navy head coach Brian Newberry, the former defensive coordinator, brought in Grant Chesnut from Kennesaw State to serve as the new offensive coordinator. This could pose a challenge for Notre Dame, particularly if Navy manages to exhibit a slightly more balanced approach. The triple-option, despite being outdated and unsustainable against modern teams, can still deceive opponents occasionally. The addition of more passing options could potentially trouble the Fighting Irish at times during this game. However, if their 22nd-ranked overall defense from last year shows up, it will be a long game for the Midshipmen.

2. Notre Dame and the over

Navy gave Notre Dame football a bit of a scare in their mid-November matchup last season. The Fighting Irish narrowly escaped Baltimore with a three-point victory, winning 35-32. While I doubt there will be a total of 67 points in their Dublin game on Saturday, anything is possible. My belief is that Notre Dame will exceed the over at 49.5. As I mentioned, I expect Hartman to secure at least two touchdowns, if not more. Moreover, the fact that Navy is integrating more passing options into their offense provides a reason to anticipate at least 50 points.

1. Notre Dame won't cover 20.5

I don't doubt that Notre Dame will emerge as the victors in Dublin, but I still believe it could be a closer game than what many anticipate. These first-week matchups, or technically Week 0, can be unpredictable, as teams have spent the entire offseason preparing for their opponents. Coupled with the uncertainty of how extensively a team may transform from one year to the next, especially with the transfer portal playing an integral role now, I predict that Notre Dame won't cover the 20.5-point spread.