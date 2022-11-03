Notre Dame’s insane November winning streak doesn’t bode well for Clemson

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered the 2022 season with high hopes ranked inside the top 10. Those hopes crashed quickly after starting the season 0-2 with losses to Ohio State and Marshall. Yes, they lost to Marshall in South Bend. That essentially dashed any hopes for Notre Dame making any type of run at the College Football Playoff.

Certainly not the start that first-year head coach, Marcus Freeman, was looking for. But credit to Freeman and his staff for keeping the team together. Since that point, they have played very well, going 5-1 including an upset win at #16 Syracuse last week, 41-24. They will face their stiffest test outside of the Buckeyes game this weekend as they host #4 Clemson.

But Notre Dame has one thing going for them. The Fighting Irish have the longest win streak in November in the nation. They have won 16 consecutive games in the month of November.

According to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the last time Notre Dame lost a game the final month of the season was November 25, 2017 at Stanford.

That could pose problems for a team that has a strong chance at making the College Football Playoff. Clemson is ranked fourth in the nation. If they win out, and win the ACC Championship Game, more than likely they will have done enough to get in.

The winner of the Big Ten between Ohio State and Michigan will claim one spot. The SEC will get two spots with an outside shot at stealing a third. But that would be hard to argue over an undefeated Tigers team. That makes Saturday’s game crucial, providing Notre Dame the chance to play spoiler.