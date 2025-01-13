Ahead of Notre Dame football's appearance in the national championship, the Fighting Irish have taken time to reflect on the huge Orange Bowl victory over Penn State. For Mitch Jeter, the game-winning heroics have stayed with him.

Jeter connected on a 41-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining, to give Notre Dame the 27-24 win against the Nittany Lions on January 10.

“I'm just blessed to be in this opportunity,” Jeter said, per ESPN College Football. “Going out on the field with my brothers. Being able to go out there and just have a great snap from my longsnapper Rino Monteforte and hold by Chris Salerno to help my job be a lot easier. The ball kicks itself at that point. I was just happy to go out there and put points on the board to help our team get to a national championship.”

Riley Leonard put together a gritty seven-play drive with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Jeter a shot, and he delivered.

“It was a surreal moment,” Jeter said. “You kind of black out when those moments happen. But it's just such an honor, and I am happy to do it for this team.”

Jeter has been highly efficient throughout the Fighting Irish's College Football Playoff run, hitting seven of eight field goal attempts, and all eight of his extra point attempts.

Notre Dame football's defense and special teams will play a part in title game

An enormous challenge awaits Notre Dame football on January 20. It's clear that Ohio State is going to bring a high level of offense, averaging 37 total points through its three College Football Playoff wins.

Notre Dame will need to rely on defense and special teams in order to keep the pace, where Jeter could come up huge for the Fighting Irish once again.