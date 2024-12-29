Notre Dame football is recruiting as the team continues its journey in the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish won't be looking for a quarterback in the transfer portal this cycle though, per On3. Notre Dame's taken Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman in recent years.

The Fighting Irish have Leonard calling plays as the team gets ready to play in the CFP quarterfinals. Leonard is a Duke transfer who has used his arm and feet to win games this season. That includes a first round CFP victory over Indiana.

Notre Dame football plays Georgia in its next game on Wednesday. The winner of that Sugar Bowl matchup moves on to play either Boise State or Penn State in the semi-finals.

Marcus Freeman has Notre Dame football rolling this season

Notre Dame is in the CFP for the first time in the tenure of Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish haven't won a national championship in more than 30 years, and they are closer now than they have been in years. The squad lost just one game all season, to Northern Illinois.

Freeman has had success finding quarterbacks from the transfer portal. His latest find is Leonard, who has 2,293 passing yards. Leonard has 17 touchdown passes, while throwing just six interceptions.

Notre Dame rolled into the CFP with 11 consecutive victories. The Fighting Irish beat some solid teams, including USC, Texas A&M and Army.

It's about to get quite difficult for Notre Dame football. The squad must now defeat the SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs to advance. Georgia just defeated Texas for the second time this season, to win the league title. Georgia is also well-rested for the game, as they had a bye before the Notre Dame contest.

“You look at the 13 games they played. They won’t be a completely different offense with a new quarterback. You evaluate — we have about 83 plays of him in a cut-up from the second half of the SEC championship and some other time during the season,” Freeman said about the Bulldogs, per On3.

Georgia lost quarterback Carson Beck for the year, after he sustained an injury in the SEC championship. Gunner Stockton will lead the Bulldogs in the quarterfinal contest with Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish play Georgia Wednesday at 8:45 Eastern. The Bulldogs lost two games this season, to Alabama and Ole Miss.