For those wondering what Chris Kirkpatrick has been up to for the past twenty years before NSYNC recently resurfaced, the verdict is still out, but it appears his wife has been spending time sinking into QAnon quicksand. Karly Skladany Kirkpatrick is in hot water for retweeting posts promoting the baseless far-right conspiracy theories of QAnon centered on the false narrative that President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats are part of a pedophilic cabal.

Specifically, QAnon followers believe that “a group of Satan-worshiping elites who rkrun a child sex ring are trying to control our politics and media,” according to a report by the New York Times.

Tweets promoting this disturbing line of misinformation have been flooding social media in recent days in what appears to be a cynical attempt to deflect attention away from an actual, fact-based case 0f inappropriate sexual behavior taking place in a public space where children were present — Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert‘s handsy behavior captured on security cameras at the family-friendly Beetlejuice musical last weekend.

The retweets in question from Chris Kirkpatrick's wife Karly are from the X/Twitter accounts @EndWokeness and the infamously far-right actor Kevin Sorbo. EndWokeness posted a video of Joe Biden meeting and speaking with various children at White House events with the salacious caption “How the hell can you support a man that does this to children?” The editing and bizarre camera focal points of the video intend to paint Biden as a pedophile but only succeed in making him come off as a slightly awkward close-talking grandpa. Well, there's a day of creepy editing gone entirely to waste, @EndWokeness (something tells me it isn't the first time)!

How the heII can you support a man that does this to children? pic.twitter.com/mWSZVkNUiA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 10, 2023

The Kevin Sorbo tweet also features bad editing promoting another right-wing favorite conspiracy theory — the false belief that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats and that Trump should have won. With the caption “I'm going to leave this here…” Sorbo's video shows various video clips of prominent Democrats suggesting that the 2016 election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was “illegitimate.”

I’m going to leave this here…

pic.twitter.com/95Xp4tPKYG — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) September 6, 2023

The clips in question, all taken gloriously out of context, refer to the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III that found the Russian government to have interfered in that year's presidential election “in sweeping and systemic fashion” in the interest of supporting Trump and harming Clinton.

But Sorbo uses the clips in an apparent attempt to parallel Republicans' beliefs about the 2020 election being “stolen.” What he leaves out however is the fact that Republicans' pernicious claim of a stolen election in 2020 is based on no such investigation by an official government special counsel, or any other tangible evidence for that matter.

Sorbo also highlights clips of riots that took place after the 2016 election, in an obvious attempt to draw similarities to the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Once again he neglects to point out a clear difference — the 2016 riots portrayed, though violent and heinous as well, were expressing dissatisfaction with Trump's election in very liberal cities; the January 6, 2021 attacks were a direct and seditious attempt to overthrow a national U.S. election in our nation's capital.

Despite the “gotcha” fail and painfully cringe clip montage, the conspiracy video is still arguably more entertaining than any episode of Hercules ever.

Maybe that's why Karly Kirkpatrick retweeted it. Or maybe she's just trying to get a conservative D-List celebrity social media inner circle going. Regardless of her motives, it's not ideal timing with her husband Chris Kirkpatrick‘s sudden and unexpected relevancy after a twenty-year hibernation period. If she doesn't want to torpedo NSYNC's comeback before it starts, Karly Kirkpatrick should probably try not to retweet anything else that makes her credibility with fans and music lovers go bye bye bye.