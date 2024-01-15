The Denver Nuggets visit the Philadelphia 76ers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Denver Nuggets go on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night. Below we will continue with our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nuggets-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nuggets are 28-13 this season, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. This is the first matchup between the two teams this season. Denver is led by Nikola Jokic. He leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks per game. He is an easy choice to finish in the top-3 of the MVP race. Jamal Murray is scoring over 20 points per game, as well. Michael Porter Jr and Aaron Gordon are excellent role players, as well.

The 76ers will be on their second night of a back-to-back. They do get a little extra rest than normal back-to-backs as they play at 1:00 PM ET Monday against the Houston Rockets. Philadelphia is sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference, but they are dealing with a few injuries. Joel Embiid is dealing with a knee injury along with Robert Covington. Both have an unclear status for Tuesday's game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-76ers Odds

Denver Nuggets: +1 (-115)

Moneyline: -110

Philadelphia 76ers: -1 (-105)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They allow just 111.0 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA. Teams have the 10th-lowest field goal percentage, and third-fewest threes made per game against the Nuggets this season. The 76ers score significantly less without Joel Embiid this season, and if he sits against the Nuggets, it would be a big advantage for Denver. If the Nuggets can continue to be strong on defense, they will cover the spread.

The Nuggets have Nikola Jokic. Not much else needs to be said. Jokic is a frontrunner for MVP, and he has been one of the best players in basketball for the last couple years. With Jokic on the court, the Nuggets will always have a chance to win.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are one of the better scoring teams in the NBA. They score 119.6 points per game this season, and they are actually the best team from the charity stripe. The 76ers score 22.6 points per game from the free throw line. If the 76ers can find a way to draw fouls and get themselves to the line, they will find a way to cover this spread.

Their scoring in general will help them cover the spread. With Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris, the 76ers are a threat to cover a lot of spreads. Philadelphia has scored 120+ points 18 times this season. In those games, the 76ers are 16-2. If the 76ers can get to that mark in this game, they will be able to come away with a win.

Final Nuggets-76ers Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia is a little hurt, and they are playing a good team in the Houston Rockets Monday afternoon. I do not see the 76ers winning this game. For this reason, I am going to take the Nuggets to beat the 76ers.

Final Nuggets-76ers Prediction & Pick: Nuggets ML (-110), Under 229.5 (-110)