Published November 22, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Brock Glenn, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, threw the Ohio State football program a curveball when he officially flipped his commitment from the Buckeyes to the Florida State Seminoles.

Glenn, a star at Lausanne Collegiate School, posted a hype video on his Twitter account after making the huge decision on his college football future.

Glenn then explained the reasoning behind his decision to flip from the Buckeyes to the Seminoles, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

““I’ve always liked Florida State since my recruiting process began, and then they had the season they’ve had and it opened my eyes a lot. I think everyone sees what Coach Norvell is building. He is an outstanding coach and an even better person. Just getting the opportunity to be coached by him and be a part of what he is building there is something I can’t pass up.

Like I’ve said previously, my offense at Lausanne is almost identical to Coach Norvell’s, especially because my coaching staff now has experience and great relationships with him and the entire staff at Florida State.”

Brock Glenn cited the success of Florida State football, which has rolled to an 8-3 record, the second-best mark in the ACC behind Clemson, as one of the primary reasons behind his call to flip.

Not only that, but the former Ohio State football recruit noted the offense the Seminoles run “is almost identical” to the one he has played under at Lausanne.

It sounds like Brock Glenn won’t have to make too much of an adjustment to the college football game, given that familiarity he will have.

Glenn’s decommitment is just the latest for the Buckeyes, who have lost tight end Ty Lockwood, cornerback Dijon Johnson and running back Mark Fletcher.

The Buckeyes’ loss is Florida State football’s gain.