Former Ohio State football player Kirk Herbstreit got emotional following the Buckeyes' national championship. Herbstreit broke down in tears after the game on camera.

“They went to hell and back,” Herbstreit said about the team, per Sports Illustrated. “We can try to make this sound soft, but I talk to these players, I talk to these coaches. I know what they faced after that Michigan loss. I know the pain. I know a lot of people thought ‘To hell with this guy,’ I know what that did. That’s a real life thing.”

Herbstreit is now one of the most famous college football broadcasters in the country. But years ago, the analyst and commentator played for Ohio State from 1989-1993.

Ohio State football defeated Notre Dame in the CFP Final on Monday, by a 34-23 score.

Ohio State football just won its first national championship under Ryan Day

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day finally accomplished the feat he's been striving for. Day won his first national championship at the school, after years of failure.

Ohio State was picked in the preseason to win the Big Ten championship, and get a bye in the expanded CFP. Things didn't work out as intended, as Ohio State lost to Michigan at the end of the regular season. The squad missed the conference championship. Once again, Day found himself under fire from a huge block of Buckeyes fans.

Day was able to quiet those critics, after earning a bid in the CFP. Ohio State then went on a tear, dispensing of Tennessee with ease. The squad then went on to crush Oregon in the Rose Bowl, avenging a loss to the Ducks earlier in the season.

Ohio State football then went to the semis, where the squad knocked out Texas. The fourth and final victory over Notre Dame ensured that this Ohio State football team would be remembered as one of the greatest in history.

Ohio State's last championship came in 2014. It's safe to say that Kirk Herbstreit isn't the only alum who is emotional with this latest win.