Zak Herbstreit, a walk-on tight end on the Ohio State football team, has been released from the hospital, according to a tweet from his father. Kirk Herbstreit, the long-time ESPN college football analyst, provided an update on his son, who developed a sudden heart issue last week.

“Just an update on Zak,” Kirk Herbsteit tweeted. “He came home yesterday from the hospital and is happy to be with his family. With that being said, like I mentioned earlier, this is a long process. Will take months to see how his heart is responding to his medication. We are hopeful he will be okay but for now we are vigilant and in prayer.”

Kirk Herbstreit also offered his thanks to all the prayers and well-wishes that fans had sent since his son's heart problem surfaced.

The specifics of the younger Herbstreit's heart issues have not been announced. However, the ESPN analyst appeared on the Pat McAfee show and he said that his son's recovery could take 3 or 4 months.

“He's in good spirits, he's home with us where his mom can take really good care of him,” Herbstreit said. “This is just gonna be a long process to kind of see how his heart responds to some of the medications that he's on.

Zak Herbstreit played his high school football at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He joined the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on in 2021, but he did not accumulate any in-game statistics to this point in his career while playing and practicing at tight end.