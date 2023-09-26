Ohio State football pulled off the biggest win of the college football season on Saturday. In a battle of top-10 foes, the Buckeyes went on the road in South Bend and stunned the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a go-ahead touchdown run by Chip Trayanum with one second left on the clock.

Ohio State's instant-classic 17-14 win was massive, but came with a price. On the Buckeyes' first touchdown of the game, star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got his ankle rolled up on while blocking downfield.

Treveyon Henderson. 61 yards. To the house for Ohio State's longest TD of the season. The Buckeyes lead the Fighting Irish 10-0. Marvin Harrison Jr. had to be helped off the field after making the score-securing block. 🎥 @NBCSportspic.twitter.com/PGDbhLogSY — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 24, 2023

While it's certainly scary for Ohio State that arguably the best player in the country got hurt in the win over Notre Dame, Harrison's injury doesn't seem like a major deal. There are a few reasons why Ohio State fans should not worry about Marvin Harrison Jr.'s ankle injury.

Why Ohio State football fans shouldn't worry about Marvin Harrison Jr.'s injury

3. Marvin Harrison Jr. returned against Notre Dame

Perhaps adrenaline fueled Harrison Jr. to the finish line, but it's notable he was able to continue playing against Notre Dame. Harrison's stat line wasn't typically outrageous; he finished the game with three receptions for 32 yards. But Harrison did deliver a big play to get Ohio State a key first down on the game-winning drive.

Underrated play from the game winning drive. Marvin Harrison Jr. came through when his team needed him to. pic.twitter.com/kncRS9cl2N — JR’s Rankings 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@jrs_rankings) September 26, 2023

Harrison wouldn't have been able to return against the Irish if he'd suffered a serious injury. Not only did he come back in the game, but the Buckeyes' best player made a diving catch that set up his team's game-winning touchdown.

2. The Buckeyes' schedule does them a lot of favors

Even if Harrison's injury sidelines him going forward, Ohio State has time on its side to get him some rest. That starts this week, as the Buckeyes conveniently scheduled a bye after their showdown with Notre Dame. So there's one week for Ohio State to get Harrison as much rest as possible. The Maryland Terrapins come to Columbus next Saturday, sporting a 4-0 record with a potent offense led by star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. But the Buckeyes are at home. They should be able to get by the Terps even if Harrison can't play.

The same should be true the against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 14th. Purdue is always a tough out and weird things tend to happen to Ohio State in West Lafayette, but the Boilermakers are a team in transition after their head coach Jeff Brohm left for Louisville. Purdue has lost to Syracuse and Wisconsin at home in consecutive weeks. Those are good teams, but Ohio State is still better than them even without Harrison. The Buckeyes should be able to skirt by the Boilermakers.

It's the following week when Ohio State will need Harrison as close to 100 percent as possible. The Buckeyes host No. 6 Penn State on October 21st, a marquee matchup between two teams with national title hopes that could decide who wins the Big 10 East. The Nittany Lions boast a stifling defense with the best offense of the James Franklin era, helmed by quarterback Drew Allar.

The Buckeyes would struggle to beat Penn State without Harrison. Luckily, he has nearly a full month to recover before Ohio State's biggest in-conference game of the season.

1. Ohio State is loaded at wide receiver

If there's a position at which the Buckeyes can afford to lose their top contributor, it's wide receiver. Ohio State has been supplying with NFL with elite pass-catching talent for years, and has even more in the pipeline. Harrison is a near-lock top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Emeka Egbuka will likely be a first-round pick in his own right come April. He actually has more receptions (19) on the year than Harrison Jr. (17), and Egbuka's contested catch set up Ohio State's game-winning touchdown against the Irish.

But Ohio State's quality receiving depth behind Harrison doesn't stop at Egbuka. Julian Fleming is a trusted veteran, freshman Carnell Tate is a future star and tight end Cade Stover continues proving himself as one of the nation's best at his position. The Buckeyes have several more young wideouts who were extremely highly recruited, too. They're absolutely loaded with pass-catchers.