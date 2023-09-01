Ohio State football will begin their hopeful journey back to the College Football Playoff when they travel to Bloomington, IN to face the Indiana Hoosiers. The Buckeyes were just shy of pulling off the upset against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl semi-final playoff game last season. The AP Poll No. 3 ranked Buckeyes are sure to be favored in almost every game this season once again, including against Indiana at -29.5 (per FanDuel). There's still something to watch in this game if you are a Buckeye fan, though. Plus, it's Week 1 in college football, where anything can happen. Let's get into some bold predictions for this matchup for the Buckeyes.

4. Ohio State football will cover the spread

We all know that last year's numbers shouldn't be predicated on any of this season. But we at least have to be aware of what could be since it is just Week 1. The disparaging difference in talent levels between these two Big Ten teams, with Ohio State football being part of the elite class and Indiana… well, not. Last year's contest saw the Buckeyes score 56 points to the Hoosiers' 14. That was the same Hoosiers defense that was one of the worst in the country in defensive yards allowed (460) and points allowed per game (35) last season, per Team Rankings.

Again, we can't gauge off last season, but the Buckeyes won last year's game by 42 points. Don't be surprised to see them cover the 29.5, even if they don't have certainty in their quarterback position.

3. Kyle McCord will start, but Devin Brown will get close to equal snaps

Luckily for Ryan Day and Ohio State, they can coast a little bit in this game and see what they really have in McCord and Brown in a real game outside the practice field. The battle between the two quarterbacks was said to be really close, coming down to the very end. Day was on record saying the only reason McCord even won the starting position over Brown was that Brown suffered a broken finger during spring practices and was unable to participate.

It's already been announced that McCord will start, but Brown will get some playing time. How much remains to be seen, but I believe Day wants to get both quarterbacks as many reps as possible. We'll likely see them both get their equal share.

2. Ohio State football defense will allow no more than 10 points

Jim Knowles and his Buckeye defense have something to prove. In their last three games, Ohio State gave up 117 points, losing two of those games, which were two of the biggest games of the entire season against arch-rival Michigan and the playoff game against Georgia. Knowles was brought in to tighten up and prevent situations like the ones in those two games. This won't be Michigan or Georgia, but Knowles will have the Buckeyes defense ready, keeping the Hoosiers at 10 or fewer.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka will both score touchdowns

While they might only see action for a half, both of Ohio State's skilled wide receivers are poised for big time performances, each securing at least one touchdown. Harrison will undoubtedly be eager to launch his Heisman campaign against the Hoosiers. A scenario where he notches three receptions for 50-75 yards or more, along with a touchdown before the half, is entirely possible. Yet, let's not underestimate Egbuka, who was over a 1,000-yard receiver last year. The primary concern for either of these receivers will be determining who will be throwing the ball to them between McCord and Brown.