Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer does not understand why QB Kyle McCord had to enter transfer portal

College football has been going through dramatic changes that even the most connected insiders are having a hard time understanding. One of those insiders includes former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who has questioned why Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord has placed his name in the transfer portal.

McCord earned the Ohio State QB1 position in the preseason and he led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record. The only game the Buckeyes lost was the regular-season finale at Michigan. It marked the 3rd straight year that Ohio State had lost to Michigan after years of dominating the series. While the 2023 game is the only one that McCord was involved in, there is a belief that the outcome of the 30-24 defeat had soured current head coach Ryan Day on the quarterback.

Published reports indicated that Day would not guarantee McCord he would be the starting Ohio State quarterback next year.

“Ryan Day was pretty clear in his comments yesterday that they were going to evaluate everything at Ohio State,” said ESPN insider Pete Thamel on On3. “And Kyle McCord was part of that evaluation, obviously. He and his camp felt like they didn’t have a guarantee to start, so Kyle McCord goes on the open market, and he becomes one of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.”

Apparently, Meyer does not understand the decision. Meyer was the coach of the Buckeyes prior to Day.

“That made no sense. I’m still trying to comprehend it. I tried to take a position of Kyle or even Ohio State, and it just doesn’t compute.

“He had a good year. I mean they beat Notre Dame as a first-time starter, 3 new offensive linemen. You know, he’s on the 37-yard line. He threw 2 interceptions in the Wolverine game that weren’t his fault.”