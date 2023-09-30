Ohio State picked up a big win over Notre Dame in Week 4, and immediately after the game, head coach Ryan Day took a few moments to fire shots at Lou Holtz, who had criticized the Buckeyes before the game. Some folks believed that Day's comments were out of line, but Urban Meyer was not part of that group, as he revealed that he supported Day's response to Holtz.

Day called out Holtz immediately after the game in his on-field interview, and then again at his official postgame press conference. There was a belief that Day came off a bit to protective over what Holtz said, but Meyer disagrees with that notion, and complemented Day for having the guts to stand up for his team after a massive win.

“If someone criticizes Ryan Day for fighting for his team and fighting for himself, dude, you’re an idiot. I hate to be so prompt, but I get so angry sometimes when someone’s going to criticize Ryan Day for saying what’s on his heart, but media or some other buffoon can say (whatever) — I’m not saying coach Holtz is a buffoon, I love coach Holtz — that’s between those two.” – Urban Meyer, On3

Meyer makes a fair point here, as you can't really fault Day for standing up for his team, and while his response was a bit excessive, he did what a head coach is supposed to do. For the most part, though, Day likely doesn't care about this incident anymore, and has turned his attention towards picking another win in their next contest against Maryland.