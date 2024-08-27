Will Howard has a chance to lead Ohio State to a national championship this season. Howard was named the starting quarterback for Ohio State ahead of their Week 1 matchup against Akron. He transferred from Kansas State in the offseason, and he's putting his best foot forward ahead of a gargantuan opportunity. He is the most experienced QB1 that OSU has had in recent memory.

Ahead of the season, Howard opened up on what it means to be named the starter, per Chase Brown.

“It’s an honor. It’s a privilege. And I don’t take it lightly,” he said. “It truly is special to me. Being the starting quarterback at Ohio State, it’s truly a blessing.”

Howard said “he knows there are certain expectations and pressure surrounding him as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, per Brown. “Howard said he looks forward to the opportunity and reiterated that he does “not take it lightly.”

Howard has noticeably put on some body mass since leaving Kansas State and now will try and win a Big Ten title and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ryan Day is ‘excited' about Will Howard as Ohio State QB

After naming Howard the starter, Ohio State coach Ryan Day mentioned his excitement, per the team's official website.

“We are really excited about Will being the starter, said Day.” Will has really taken command of the offense, I believe. You feel him in the huddle. You feel his experience. I think he did a really good job of changing his body in the off-season: he has become a threat with both his arm and his legs. … I know he's excited about leading the team.”

The Buckeyes have enough weapons to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff. What they're going to need is a true leader that can be trusted to execute the offense. Howard is not only that, but a proven winner, as well.

Howard helped the Wildcats win a Big 12 title in 2022, and finished 8-4 against an arduous schedule in 2023. He has completed 458-of-779 passes for 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns over his four-year collegiate career. He'll more than likely have no issue cracking the 6- or 7,000-yard club before he's finished with the Buckeyes in 2025. For now, though, he's just embracing the moment.