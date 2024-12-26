We've got the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks Results according to College Football 25. The College Football playoffs enters its second round next week, and Ohio State will face Oregon in the Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential. Ohio State decimated Tennessee 42-17 en route to a rematch with Oregon. Meanwhile, the Ducks are coming off a bye week after claiming the Big Ten title over Penn State. However, only one team can advance to the Cotton Bowl.

Ohio State vs. Oregon Rose Bowl Results According to College Football 25

According to College Football 25, Oregon will defeat Ohio State 35-34 and advance to the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals. The Ducks exploded in the second quarter, but nearly let the Buckeyes take over. Fortunately for them, an epic game-winning touchdown got them out of trouble. Overall, this turned out to be one of our best simulations yet.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #8 OSU 7 7 7 13 34 #1 ORE 0 28 0 7 35

Ohio State dug themselves in hole early by allowing Oregon to score two unanswered touchdowns before the half. Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes in the win, including the game-winner with only 15 seconds left. Overall, Gabriel completed over 65% of his passes as he threw for over 400 yards.

The Buckeyes slowly crept back into the game during the third quarter, where the team went on to score 20 unanswered points to reclaim the lead. They even forced a fumble in the final two minutes, but failed to score a touchdown. This came back to bite them as Oregon went on to score with no timeouts and only 47 seconds.

Evan Stewart caught the game-winning, 38 yard touchdown pass that put Oregon up 35-34. The Buckeyes still had 15 seconds and three timeouts, but failed to drive down the field and make a field goal attempt.

With the win, the Ducks advance to the Cotton Bowl, where they will play either the Texas Longhorns or Arizona State Sun Devils. Regardless of who wins, both of these teams seem like real contenders to win it all this year.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

OSU – Gee Scott Jr. 4 Yd pass from Will Howard (Jayden Fielding kick), 8:09 (OSU 7-0)

Second Quarter:

ORE – Jordan James, 1 Yd run (Atticus Sappington kick), 14:57 (Tied 7-7)

ORE – Evan Stewart 50 Yd pass from Dillon Gabriel (Atticus Sappington kick), 9:18 (ORE 14-7)

OSU – Quinshon Judkins, 2 Yd run (Jayden Fielding kick), 4:50 (Tied 14-14)

ORE – Terrance Ferguson 84 Yd pass from Dillon Gabriel (Atticus Sappington kick), 0:57 (ORE 21-14)

ORE – Traeshon Holden 59 Yd pass from Dillon Gabriel (Atticus Sappington kick), 0:24 (ORE 28-14)

Third Quarter:

OSU – Emeka Egbuka, 3 Yd run (Jayden Fielding kick), 6:48 (ORE 28-21)

Fourth Quarter:

OSU – Jayden Fielding, 37 Yd FG, 6:33 (ORE 28-24)

OSU – Jeremiah Smith 41 Yd pass from Will Howard (Jayden Fielding Kick), 3:40 (OSU 31-28)

OSU – Jayden Fielding, 22 Yd FG, 0:47 (OSU 34-28)

ORE – Evan Stewart 38 Yd pass from Dillon Gabriel (Atticus Sappington kick), 0:15 (ORE 35-34)

Overall, that wraps up our Ohio State vs. Oregon Results according to College Football 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: Despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, it also seems to make these games play on Freshman, which isn't our intention. Nevertheless, we're still looking to improve our sims. These include, but are not limited to:

